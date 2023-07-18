The verdict in the Ford India vs Medical Eleborate appeal case should make manufacturers in India more quality-conscious and not take the consumers for granted and certainly not brazen it out in the court of law.

Case 1: Ford India vs Medical Eleborate

The pithy Hindi expression 'lene ke dene padna' means in English a counter-productive effort i.e., instead of gaining you end up losing with the step you have taken. In a recent appeal matter involving car maker Ford India Pvt Ltd and Medical Eleborate Concept Pvt Ltd (car owner), the appellant learnt a costly lesson --when wrong, better admit the mistake and don't repeat.

In this case, Ford India appealed against a State Commission order asking it to replace a defective engine free of cost and pay the customer Rs 2,000 per day, to the National Commission. W hile the National Commission affirmed the State Commission order, Ford India went ahead with challenging the compensation part at the Supreme Court after replacing the defective engine free of cost to the customer.

But even while the matter was pending before the Apex Court, the replaced engine started giving multiple problems making the vehicle unroadworthy. The SC, realising the facts of the repeated mistake of the car maker (the appellant), stepped up the compensation instead of a waiver, to Rs 42 lakh and also asked the carmaker to reimburse the insurance bill of Rs 87000.

Here, the SC did well to take up cudgels for the buyer of a defective but expensive car. The verdict should make manufacturers in India more quality-conscious and not take the consumers for granted and certainly not brazen it out in the court of law.

Case 2: Purpose of industrial subsidy important

In a matter involving Principal Commissioner of Income Tax vs Nestle India Ltd., the Delhi High Court clearly laid down the rules for deciding if a subsidy was taxable or not.

Nestle was paid Rs 25 lakh by the government of Goa for establishing a manufacturing unit in the state but the assessing officer had reduced it from the cost of the depreciable assets. The bottom line was the subsidy being treated as taxable income as depreciation amount stood reduced as a consequence of reducing the cost of the block of assets.

The High Court did well to point out that the subsidy was not to finance the cost of depreciable assets but to incentivise production in the state. As such it was a capital receipt not amenable to tax. A fine distinction indeed.

Case 3: In adoption, a Hindu child can’t have best of both the worlds

A Full Bench of the Telangana High Court has ruled in Anumolu Nageshwar Rao v. AVRL Narasimha Rao that a child upon adoption ceases to be a coparcener (a person who shares equally with others in the inheritance of an undivided property) of his or her birth family and consequently gives up. In other words, under the Hindu law, a Hindu child cannot have best of both the worlds i.e., retain interest in the family of birth even after being adopted by the adoptive family.

However, had the partition in the family of birth taken place before adoption, the child would have got his share of the property from the family of his birth.

While this age-old principle of Hindu law of maintenance and inheritance has been reiterated by the Telangana HC, nobody has cared to look into the possible injustice advertently or inadvertently done to the child given on adoption. What was the child’s fault in being disowned, as it were, by the wealthy family of birth and adopted by a family relatively not so well off?

This is one of the flaws under the Hindu law which hopefully would be addressed if and when the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is enacted. A child’s consent is never taken when it is given away in adoption. Indeed, such a consent cannot be taken as it is invariably a minor at that point of time. Can she be fobbed off thus is a question that merits a serious debate and reconsideration.

Adoption, as one understands, is not permitted in Islam. Be that as it may, the larger point for examination is while a child cannot have best of both the worlds, the supreme irony is that he or she does not have any say in the family it wants to belong to. It is a sensitive issue and demands dispassionate discussion by the Law Commission and other think tanks. Aren’t the biological parents guilty of abandoning their own child even while appearing to be magnanimous towards issueless couples?

—Legal Digest is a weekly column that interprets various case verdicts and their implications in the current social and business scenario. The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.