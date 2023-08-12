It is technically difficult to insert static anti-tobacco health warnings during smoking scenes in the online content streamed on smart phones, where such content is mostly viewed, writes Senior Bureaucrat & former Finance Secretary Subash Chandra Garg.

Department of Health and Family Welfare (DoHFW) amended, on May 31, 2023, the ‘Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Rules, 2004’ (Anti-Cigarettes Rules).

The Amendment obligates every ‘publisher of online curated contents displaying tobacco products or their use’ to mandatorily display anti-tobacco health warning as a prominent static message at the bottom of the screen during the period of display of the tobacco products or their use in the programme. In addition, anti-tobacco health spots, and an audio-visual disclaimer on the ill-effects of tobacco use, of minimum thirty and twenty seconds duration respectively will have to be displayed at the beginning and middle of the programme.

The online curated content publishers (OCCPs), a growing start-up industry in India, has been unfairly treated by these rules for both technical and business reasons.

It is technically difficult to insert static anti-tobacco health warnings during smoking scenes in the online content streamed on smart phones, where such content is mostly viewed. The DoHFW rules will disrupt businesses as these are at sharp variance with the regulations framed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) under the Information Technology Act (IT Act).

Cigarette smoking, unfortunately is a soft target and a favourite whipping boy of the government and sections of civil society.

All food, drinks and other consumables have good or bad impacts on human body and mind. Tabacco does have some connection with growth of cancerous cells but it is not established that everyone who smokes gets cancer. Cancer is caused by many other substances as well.

Fixation with tobacco, primarily with cigarette, has led to their advertisements and promotion being banned. Very high taxes have been imposed on manufacture and sell of cigarettes.

The government mandated display of static warnings and scary pictures of cancer affected body parts in movies and documentaries. Now, it is the turn of online content streamed on the mobiles, laptops and other electronic media. Extension of this approach to online streaming is more disruptive for many reasons:

1. Most of the online content is viewed on smartphones, which is usually about 2,000 times smaller than the cinema-hall screens. Static images on smaller screens of smartphones will make viewer experience quite distasteful and irksome.

2. The volume of international content is very high in online streaming unlike traditional cinema. India’s online content is viewed by global audiences as well as the same platform exhibits content in every country. The new DOHWF rules will disturb the global creators, producers and audience as they will these intrusive images distasteful and extreme.

3. India has enormous variety in audience which introduces its own complications. Consumers increasingly watch regional content which has subtitles. In 2022, 50 percent of OTT originals were reportedly in regional languages. Mandated warnings will adversely impact the viewing experience of content in different languages and with subtitles.

4. The DoHFW regulations make no distinction between start-ups and the big 57 OCCPs registered under the IT rules framed by the MIB. Most of the start-ups, including some of these OCCPs, are homegrown and create and exhibit regional content. The compliances introduced by the new DoHFW rules are excessive and disproportionate which these smaller start-ups would not be able to comply driving them out of the market or financially crippling them.

5. Treating every online content uniformly displays one size fits all mindset. OCCP content varies from short form content of 10-15 minutes (or lower) to several hours. The mandated spots at the beginning and middle of such short-form content can be quite a very disruptive experience.

We need to treat display of cigarette smoking scenes in online content more imaginatively.

Many surveys have revealed that the statutory static warnings and display of scary images have not succeeded in discouraging people from smoking. Extension of same tactics on online content is also unlikely to have such intended impact. If something is not working, why expand use of that blunted instrument?

There is a more fundamental issue at work. Mandating display of such warnings and ghastly images assume that people — the watchers of art and other content — have no mind of their own. This approach fails to recognise that if over 90 percent of Indian people do not smoke today, they have made their conscious choices. Likewise, remaining 10 percent of the people who smoke, have also made their conscious choices despite the warnings and displays.

Cigarette smoking is not outlawed in India. The state is the protector of public health and order and not the guardian of individual’s choice of food, drink and smoking. So, a llow people to watch online content on their smartphones without the distraction of warnings in the middle of their entertainment.

— The author, Subhash Chandra Garg, is a senior IAS officer and former Finance Secretary of India. He has also served as India's Economic Affairs Secretary, and Executive Director at the World Bank. The views expressed are personal.