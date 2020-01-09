#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

Student protests – Why the government has lost the plot

Updated : January 09, 2020 06:30 AM IST

With more and more people who supported the government speaking up against its intransigence, it looks like PM Narendra Modi’s Teflon coating will be damaged.
While it is clear that the government with superior forces, and the willingness to use them, will wait this out and appear victorious, the victory will be pyrrhic.
Student protests – Why the government has lost the plot
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

India reports H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Chhattisgarh state

Alibaba-backed Paytm to launch insurance brokerage in Q1 2020

Alibaba-backed Paytm to launch insurance brokerage in Q1 2020

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV