One day the Wuzei (The Squid) strangles Asia, the next day the Qingwa (The Frog) is jumping around but markets in India want to go only up. When Asia is down they seek inspiration from US markets and on other days they look to Chinese markets, even as border tensions grow and the government bans Chinese apps, the markets just do not seem to care.

If the past few months are any indication, quarterly sales have proven to be a non-issue for Maruti Suzuki's stock price, while 100 PE for Hindustan Lever is perfectly halal, because the panacea for a sunken economy is for everyone to stay at home and trade markets instead. Like the doctor who tells you it is not a good diet and exercise that is necessary for good health but drugs: Why worry about the headache when we have an aspirin?

In the last decade, you did not think twice if you bought a home at 3X value, drove a top-end car on bumpy roads, and shopped weekends for expensive gadgets and consumer goods. You ate fusion food in fancy restaurants with obscure names and your evenings after work were replete with the purchases of overpriced popcorn at local multiplexes whose movie ticket prices rivaled airline fares.

You were told, or believed, that this was all good because you contributed to consumption, which in turn contributed to growth in services and manufacturing, the GDP and thus the stupendous rise of stock prices. In another era, it was your spending that was at the centre of a spectacularly growing Indian economy. The GDP was on steroids and you were the one driving it.

All of this is now just a memory.

Here you are at home, dressed in a coat-tie and your underwear, videoconferencing with similarly attired colleagues, all of whom are on 40 percent of their 2019 salary. You are now focused on home-cooked meals, home cleaning as exercise and counting the rupees saved on salaries of the maid, cook and driver, because you are too afraid to allow them to come back to work. You cannot possibly be a charming benefactor forever so they in turn now have no income and are scrounging to survive.

Yet the stock markets are on a roll and you wonder from home. Did you really drive the stock markets? Are the markets an effective barometer of the economy? If yes, how then today is working from a small desk at home, looking into a small laptop screen and smiling at hazy images of colleagues and partners enough to deliver the same rise in markets that your spending habits of the last two decades did.

You are awestruck at as world stock markets rise, and start to have existential questions about your place on earth. The markets are linked to the economy.

Or are they? Is this just Maya?

Logically the economy should have stalled because ordering toothpaste and soap from Amazon are not serious growth accelerators, yet this is not what is happening. The stock markets have decoupled from the real economy, and the Nasdaq has even made a life-time high. It is as if the markets know something you do not--they usually do but they are not telling what it is this time. Someone said that markets have become inversely correlated to the pandemic--as it gets worse the markets are getting better.

Then like someone rudely awakened from a dream, the GDP contracts 23.9 percent in the first quarter, which means all of what you seeing is hogwash. You know that you are going to be caught with your pants down, in case you were wearing one at all.