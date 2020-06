Written by: Niraj Bora

The last couple of months have been far from easy for most startups. From layoffs to salary cuts, every business across sectors have had to make difficult decisions in order to survive. It’s during these times that startups must look at certain practices to steer through the challenges and emerge stronger. The practices followed by a business defines its character and consumer image. Since the market is driven by consumer demands, a good consumer image is also required which is built by the best practices adopted by the start-up.

Here are a few best practices to follow:

Pivot to adapt to COVID environment: If you haven’t already thought about pivoting your business in order to survive, then now is the time to do so. A number of startups have done this very well. They have steered through the lockdown by identifying new revenue streams. Some of them have started digital offerings. For example, fitness apps have gone a long way in providing similar experiences like gyms from their homes. Though this was completely unexpected, the move has worked quite well for most of these fitness companies.

Many food delivery companies started delivering essential services. Service models have opted and pivoted to safer ways to do business and adopting strict SOPs to avoid contacts. The key is to get safe solutions for consumers in a digital manner or implementing best safety based physical delivery models. The key to being able to pivot easily is being more agile. Those companies that are agile and nimble are able to pivot effectively and adapt to changing market dynamics.

Cost control and cash conservation: Burn rates can be controlled by reducing low priority spends that helps in increasing the runway. Renegotiation of existing contracts with fixed outgo can work in sectors like travel and hospitality. A lot of startups are offering ESOPs in place of reduction in salaries to compensate for the losses/salary cuts to the teams. Deferring salaries/compensation through ESOPs or other means are better solutions than outright downsizing of teams since it keeps their morale high and gives a sense of security. It might be difficult to do so, but the moral responsibility of supporting your staff has to be balanced with the COVID turbulence.

Profitability overgrowth: The mantra in the startup ecosystem after the WeWork saga and the downfall of high burn startups have already made investors look at more sustainable or less burn models even before the pandemic. From a startup’s point of view, the worst-case scenario should be to grow independently if it doesn’t get funding to grow. For that to happen the startup has to achieve breakeven and focus on unit economics and not growth at least until the COVID situation exists.

After the lockdowns, startups should be more focussed on unit economics and shift to sustainable growth from exponential growth if the burn rate leaves them with less runway. Funding might see a temporary downfall and a limited burn rate will ensure survival for a longer time.

Build scenarios to factor in various issues: Situations like reduced demand, delayed receivables, inability to service or deliver products to the customers etc. has to be figured out at different scales and the impact means to be evaluated. This will help them in understanding to what extent the business can suffer if the lockdown is extended or the demand pick up takes time. Also, build scenarios to understand the runway left instead of focussing only on the business side of the company.

Product perfection: Lots of founders have a lot of ideas about the vision of their product, especially about how it will look in the future. This experiment can be done in the lockdown phase and even till demand picks up to understand and evaluate or even improve the product from its current versions by putting in more time. Product improvement and product perfection is an ongoing process, which needs time and effort from the founders as well.

A lot of founders I know put less time into products due to other commitments during the growth phase, they should take this as an opportunity to focus on the product, it’s improvement and test new functionality. For companies involved in manufacturing, they have temporarily moved their manufacturing to essential commodities which might be the situation for the next few quarters.

Plan for long term vision: This is probably a good time to plan out the long term vision for your startup. For me personally, this break gave me enough time to think about areas where I don’t put my time into during a regular routine. Breaks like this can be utilised to take a step back and evaluate where we are, where we want to reach and how to go there from this point. Idea brainstorming for a new product, expansion into a new geography, reorganising the organisational hierarchy within and some reading might really help to steer the company to another level after the current situation passes.

Communicate with your audience: I am personally fond of organic marketing over inorganic because I believe that content which is relatable to the consumer can create a long-term relationship, then a mere discount based marketing. During a time like this, create more focused organic marketing strategies and content, to improve user engagement and long-term relationships. Organic marketing is a time-consuming process and less preferred in a high growth phase, but it is a very cost-effective solution and results in higher user stickiness when done in the right manner.

The above pointers might not be relevant for some specific segments/ categories of startups. However, if tweaked according to one’s set of challenges in this situation it can be really helpful. If one can get these things right, there will be less burn, less pressure of growth, better profitability and an improved product with additional offerings.