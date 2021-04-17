Steel sector outlook in FY22: India and beyond Updated : April 17, 2021 09:35 AM IST India is ending FY21 with a total steel consumption of around 95-97 million tonnes of steel which is nearly 5 percent lower than the previous year. In FY22 the budget has announced a capital investment target of Rs 5.4 lakh crores that is more than a 34 percent increase compared to BE FY21. The Global demand for steel had been projected by WSA in October'20 to be growing at 4.1 percent in 2021. Published : April 17, 2021 09:35 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply