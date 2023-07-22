In the face of criticisms, founders can also benefit from adopting a growth-oriented mindset. They should view criticism as an opportunity for improvement rather than a setback.

In the world of startups, founders often find themselves juggling multiple hats, facing countless challenges, and navigating uncharted waters. Among the many lessons learned on this rollercoaster journey, one stands out as both vital and under-appreciated--Return on Criticism Embraced (RoCE).

For all of us, who are used to RoI or RoE, this unheard-of and unconventional metric highlights how startup founders can leverage criticism to their advantage.

Importance of Criticism

Criticism has long been regarded as an entrepreneur’s kryptonite, an unwelcome visitor at the startup party. But let’s face it, as Mark Twain once quipped, "The only way to keep your health is to eat what you don't want, drink what you don't like, and do what you’d rather not." Similarly, to thrive in the startup ecosystem, founders must unlearn the fear of criticism and savour its bitter-sweet taste.

Just as investors scrutinise startups with the intensity of a hawk, the market too has an eagle-eyed view. Your venture will be judged, poked, and prodded. But fear not! Remember, in the grand scheme of things, criticism is merely the market’s way of showing an interest—a peculiar form of affection. So, you need to embrace it with a grin and demonstrate how we can learn and grow.

In its essence, RoCE symbolises a founder's willingness to learn from criticism and transform it into a catalyst for growth. It's about adopting an open mind and absorbing insights, even when they’re coated in salty sarcasm or garnished with a pinch of scepticism.

RoCE is the secret ingredient that turns failures into stepping stones and setbacks into milestones. As a startup founder, you are a part of a grand symphony, with stakeholders playing different tunes. Investors, customers, employees, regulators, competitors — each bring their expectations, opinions, and critiques to the table. While it may sometimes feel like being caught in a dissonant chorus, remember that harmony emerges from embracing diverse perspectives. So, take a bow, listen attentively, and conduct this symphony with the grace of a maestro.

In order to fully embrace RoCE, one must learn the art of detachment. It's not about disregarding feedback or becoming immune to opinions--it is about recognising that criticism is not a personal attack. By separating one’s identity from the venture, they liberate themselves from the chains of ego and open doors to immense personal and professional growth.

A founder can leverage the concept of RoCE by actively seeking out feedback and criticism, both internally and externally. They can create a culture within their startup that encourages open communication, constructive criticism, and a willingness to learn from mistakes. By embracing criticism, founders can identify areas of improvement, refine their strategies, and make informed decisions that lead to growth and success.

Additionally, founders can use RoCE as a metric to evaluate their own personal and professional growth, understanding that every criticism embraced and transformed into positive action contributes to their development as a leader.

RoCE metric offers several valuable lessons

The RoCE metric offers several valuable lessons for founders. Firstly, it reinforces the importance of maintaining an open mind and being receptive to different perspectives. By actively seeking and embracing criticism, founders can gain valuable insights and alternative viewpoints that can shape their decision- making and problem-solving processes. Secondly, RoCE teaches founders the art of detachment, allowing them to separate their personal identity from their venture.

This detachment helps in coping with criticism, as they realise that it is not a personal attack but an opportunity for growth. By focusing on the bigger picture and adopting a growth mindset, founders can navigate the transformation journey with resilience, adaptability, and a commitment to continuous improvement.

During the transformation journey, founders may face various challenges and criticisms. To cope effectively, it is crucial for founders to develop a strong support system. This can include mentors, advisors, or a network of fellow entrepreneurs who can provide guidance, offer a fresh perspective, and lend support during challenging times. Additionally, practising self-care and maintaining a healthy work-life balance is essential.

Engaging in activities that rejuvenate and energise them, such as exercise, hobbies, or spending quality time with loved ones, helps founders cope with stress and maintain a positive mindset.

In the face of criticisms, founders can also benefit from adopting a growth-oriented mindset. They should view criticism as an opportunity for improvement rather than a setback. Instead of becoming defensive, founders can listen attentively, seek to understand the underlying concerns, and reflect on how they can address them. By maintaining a humble and learning-oriented approach, founders can turn criticisms into valuable lessons, iterate their strategies, and emerge stronger and more resilient in the process.

In the face of criticism, humour becomes a startup founders’ most potent weapon. The ability to laugh off setbacks and chuckle at the naysayers not only lightens the burden but also disarms those who seek to dim our entrepreneurial spirits. With wit as our armour, we can confidently navigate the stormy seas, repelling negativity like drops of water on a lotus leaf.

—The author, Dr. Srinath Sridharan, is a Policy Researcher & Corporate Advisor. He has also author of the book 'Time for Bharat'. The views expressed are personal.

