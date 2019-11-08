#YesBank#TelecomWar
Unwind

Stage set for cerebral fireworks: Pankaj Kapur, Rajat Gupta to open Bangalore Literature Festival on November 9

Updated : November 08, 2019 03:31 PM IST

The two-day festival opens with actor Pankaj Kapur’s dramatised reading of his novel Dopehri.
Remembering Girish Karnad who passed away this year, the two main stages are titled after his plays.
Stage set for cerebral fireworks: Pankaj Kapur, Rajat Gupta to open Bangalore Literature Festival on November 9
cnbc two logos
