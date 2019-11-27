#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
Spoilt for choice: Why more is not always better for consumers

Updated : November 27, 2019 07:20 PM IST

When the options to consider are too many, making a choice can have negative effect on consumers’ well-being.
Choice overload can produce decision-making paralysis, depression and low-satisfaction with the choice finally made.
Spoilt for choice: Why more is not always better for consumers
