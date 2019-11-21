#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Unwind

Some novels have beginnings, middles and ends. Others meander, spiral and explode

Updated : November 21, 2019 06:26 PM IST

For a book that’s clearly driven by a passionate engagement with reading and writing, Jane Alison’s analysis can also sometimes border on the coldly statistical: the number of words, the types of repetitions, the counting of specifics.
Nowadays, the form we’re most familiar with is the arc described by Aristotle: A narrative with a well-defined beginning, middle and end.
Some novels have beginnings, middles and ends. Others meander, spiral and explode
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

India trying to convince US that tapping into Indian talent is in mutual benefit: Jaishankar

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV