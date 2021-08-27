Solving the stubble burning struggle: sustainably and at scale

Every October-November, people living in Delhi and its surrounding regions are subjected to an awful haze of smog, which is often associated with crop stubble burning that happens around the same time in the fields of nearby states of Punjab and Haryana. An increase in air toxicity makes life difficult for the people living in these regions, exposing them to health hazards that range from mild eye and throat irritations to even critical illnesses such as cancer.

Last year, according to researchers at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, the onset of stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana coincided with a tenfold increase in daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi. Prolonged exposure to air pollution also leads to a rise in mortality rates, as per the study by IITM, and the life expectancy of Delhi inhabitants has decreased by about 6.4 years due to their exposure to high levels of pollution. Delhi and 14 other cities (primarily in Uttar Pradesh and other northern states) make it to the list of 20 most polluted cities globally, and the burning of 5.7 million acres of rice paddy stubble every year is attributed as a significant cause.

The practice of crop stubble burning impacts soil quality as well. The high temperatures kill the nutrients and microbes in the soil, and farmers have to spend additional money on restoring its health by spending on more fertilisers. Farmers are aware of the negative implications of incinerating the crop stubble, but a lack of viable options forces them to burn their fields.

Modern harvesting practices leave stubbles 5-6 inches high and require machinery like a bailer or a Happy Seeder to plough it through. However, these being costly investments with limited usage, the small and medium holding farmers (75 percent of India’s farmers own a hectare or less) resort to burning crop stubble as the only alternative. Also, any delay in handling leftover stubble impacts their next sowing cycle, which has a cascading effect on the subsequent yield and, ultimately, their income.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI) developed a bio-enzyme, called PUSA, which decomposes the stubble, turning it into organic manure. The product was revolutionary but needed to be provided in commercially viable packaging and easy-to-use formula. Public-private collaboration to mobilise and scale up the entire operation was required to take this cost-effective solution to the grassroots.

For this, firstly, a strategy for easy implementation and use of PUSA by the farmers was devised. The PUSA decomposer was converted into a spray, 250gms of which was enough for one acre of land. Being a biological material, special attention has to be paid to the mixing procedure - it should not be exposed to the sun, and an adequate amount of moisture content has to be maintained for the decomposition of stubble to happen. For this, the soil needs to be rotated by a rotavator, and the field must be sufficiently irrigated for the next 3-4 days. If all the safeguards are followed, the land is ready to be sown with the next cycle of seeds in just eight days. Since the fungi consortia decompose only the dead mass, the living plant seed does not get affected by its activity.

Once the basic steps to be followed were made clear - Spray (PUSA) +Turn (the soil) + Irrigate, the solution was ready to be taken to the farmers. For this second step, digitisation helped in setting up proper communication channels with the farmers. Field officers from nurture.farm approached farmers of Punjab and Haryana, educating them on the benefits of using the PUSA spray and onboarding them onto the initiative through a mobile app.

Through this app, the farmers can intimate their harvest dates , based on which spraying services can be allocated to their farms, entirely free of cost, as an additional incentive for adopting sustainable farming practices. Because of the coordinated ground-level mobilisation and the communication of program benefits via the app, more than 5,00,000 acres have signed up under the programme with over 25,000 farmers opting for the services and committing to quit burning their crop stubble this year.

The highlight of the initiative is that it ensures a win-win for all the stakeholders involved. For farmers, stubble decomposition leads to increased organic carbon and soil health and a significant cost reduction from the need for additional fertilisers for the next cropping cycle. Being a sustainable agriculture practice, the initiative also ensures a reduction in the emission of greenhouse gases and a reduction in toxins and soot that get released into the air. It considerably increases the soil’s nutrient health and microbial activity when practised for a while, ensuring better yield at reduced input costs for the farmers and organic produce for the consumers. The entire exercise is among many such leaps towards building sustainable farming practices, one which our generation will lead and witness as the next big revolution in Indian agriculture!

The author Dhruv Sawhney is COO and Business Head at nurture.farm. The views expressed are personal.