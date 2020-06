Written by: Akhil Bansal

In the past few months, COVID-19 has dominated the headlines as the pandemic's scale is unprecedented. The Indian economy could take more than a year to recover as economic activity has come to a halt. As per a recent estimate by Barclays, economic loss due to the entire lockdown is $234.4 billion, assuming a partial lockdown at least until the end of May.

Counter-intuitively, the battle on the economic front will be a key determinant for the eventual outcome of the war on COVID-19. A crisis of this magnitude is also a chance to usher in sweeping policy changes, especially to give an impetus to manufacturing and investments, and bring the country back into the growth lane.

Manufacturing needs a fillip

For India, a key step to boost domestic manufacturing is to reduce its high trade deficits with countries such as China. The US tariffs on China have made India exports to the US more competitive, and the resultant trade diversion is already underway. For instance, as per recent news reports, Japan has earmarked over $2 billion of its stimulus package to help companies move production away from China.

The government has to launch a targeted programme for incentivising local manufacturing. The focus should go beyond blanket policies for import substitution or high domestic value addition to exports. A nuanced import substitution plan aimed at non-strategic imports from China can be considered, even as imports of inputs for exports should be encouraged.

To boost manufacturing, India should leverage its close bilateral ties with countries such as the US and Japan. In addition, India has excellent maritime connectivity that can improve its potential to become a global hub for manufacturing. In these exceptional times, the government should announce attractive schemes to invite companies to manufacture in the overlooked eastern coast of India and traditional manufacturing clusters.

Effective communication to convey the availability of land in mega-special economic zones, ready-to-move facilities, sector-specific business-friendly regulations, a simple labour code, appropriate trade adjustments, tax breaks and other incentives will go a long way. India should emphasise on its comparative advantages in relation to the manufacturing hubs in the region. Driven by favourable demographics, domestic consumption has been a key locomotive for growth. The rapid growth in the services sector has created a young, skilled workforce. Some key infrastructural enablers such as port connectivity make the country a compelling manufacturing destination.

Competitive federalism, collaborative governance

In the past several years, India has moved away from a command and control economy to a more decentralised model, depending on collaboration between the central and state governments. States are often competing among themselves to emerge as favourable investment destinations. However, it is vital not to lose sight that India’s economy needs concerted support from the central and state governments and other stakeholders.

Central and state governments should together create a mechanism for resolving issues faced by companies. They should work on the principle of a strategy war room, using government think tanks and committees to promote development. To ensure more favourable business policies and avoid the pitfalls of previous policy measures, the centre should also work with states by leveraging the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Invest India, etc.

Technology as a bridge to efficiency for the public sector

Globally, the pandemic is likely to accelerate the adoption of digital technologies as a strategic enabler for creating an efficient, transparent public sector.

India ranks 60th in the world in technology competitiveness as per the ranking released by “Global Finance”, indicating that more needs to be done to fast-track technological adoption. To encourage the exchange of ideas, the government can create a forum for the public sector with the private sector to track rapid technological advances and enable legislation that drives innovation. It can also explore mutually beneficial collaborations with other countries to drive technological innovation in the public sector.

Digital solutions can be scaled up to usher ineffective public services. Portals that can enable efficient access to government-to-business services, reduce delays in the processes for setting up businesses and refine intra- and inter-government processes are needed.

Technology can be used to ensure fast clearances, short turnaround time for project approvals and transparent decision-making. It would be critical for the deployment of enterprise-grade solutions to manage public services.

Opportunities forged in the crisis crucible

The crisis has created an opportunity for India to position itself as an alternative manufacturing hub to China. Globally, as countries look at de-risking their supply chains, India can roll out trade- and investment-oriented policies to harness a young nation’s demographic dynamics. Even as the COVID-19 situation looks dire, one should remember that great opportunities are often forged in the crucible of a crisis.