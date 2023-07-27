The dream to become a semiconductor hub is not a lofty one but an imperative for India. Our vision goes beyond being just a consumer of semiconductors; we aspire to be creators and innovators, driving the future of this technology, writes Sanjay Gupta, Chairman of IESA.

India, with its incredible talent pool, entrepreneurial spirit, and growing ecosystem, has long aspired to be a global leader in the semiconductor industry. We have witnessed the transformative power of semiconductors in revolutionising every aspect of our lives. From the smartphones we carry to the smart cities we inhabit, semiconductors have become the bedrock of our digital existence.

The dream to become a semiconductor hub is not a lofty one but an imperative for India. Our vision goes beyond being just a consumer of semiconductors; we aspire to be creators and innovators, driving the future of this technology. We have the potential to transform our nation into a powerhouse of research and development, manufacturing, and skilled human resources in the semiconductor domain.

However, dreams alone are not enough. They must be nurtured, supported, and backed by concrete actions. And that is precisely what we, as a nation, must do to realise this dream.

Government initiatives driving semiconductor and ESDM growth

To foster growth in the ESDM sector, a comprehensive national policy and framework needs to exist that fosters innovation and investment. The government of India has taken due cognisance of this requirement, and has formulated the Semicon India programme. In 2021, the Union Cabinet granted its approval to the comprehensive program, allocating a financial budget of Rs 76,000 crore. Semicon India program is designed to foster the growth of a sustainable semiconductor and display ecosystem.

Its objective is to offer attractive incentives and support to companies and consortia involved in various areas, including silicon semiconductor fabs, Display Fabs, Compound Semiconductors/Silicon Photonics/Sensors, including micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), Fabs, Semiconductor Packaging (ATMP/OSAT), and Semiconductor Design. By facilitating capital support and technological collaborations, the program aims to boost the manufacturing of semiconductors and displays.

Due to various initiatives undertaken by the Government and the industry’s dedicated efforts, there has been a significant increase in the domestic production of electronic goods. The production value has risen from Rs. 2,43,263 crore (USD 37 billion) in 2015-16 to Rs. 5,54,461 crore (USD 74.7 billion) in 2020- 21, showcasing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.9 percent. The Government’s flagship schemes such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes, the Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors, and the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) Scheme have played a vital role in driving India towards self-reliance (AtmaNirbhar) in the field of electronics manufacturing.

Addressing the Demand for Skilled Professionals in the Semiconductor Industry

According to a recent report from KPMG, the semiconductor consumption in India is experiencing a remarkable growth rate of 15 percent. This growth is primarily driven by the flourishing electronics manufacturing industry. The electronics production sector, which amounted to around $70 billion in 2018-19, is expected to maintain an annual growth rate of 30 percent until 2025. Consequently, there will be a significant surge in the demand for skilled professionals in the coming years.

Addressing this demand, the development of faculty becomes a top priority. Undoubtedly, well-trained faculty members will play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of semiconductor professionals. They will be instrumental in imparting the essential knowledge and skills required for excellence in this field.

To enable further development in the field of semiconductors, India needs to invest heavily in our educational institutions to develop a skilled workforce that can drive semiconductor research and development. The future belongs to those who innovate, and it is imperative that we equip our students with the necessary knowledge and skills to excel in this field. Collaboration between academia and industry, coupled with targeted skill development programs, will go a long way in building a talented workforce that can compete on the global stage.

In 2020, IIT Bombay celebrated 15 years of collaboration with Applied Materials India in the realm of semiconductor and nanoelectronics research. This year, Applied Materials India joined forces with IIT Ropar to establish an advanced coating research centre specifically focused on semiconductors.

Additionally, Manipal Institute Of Technology has recently formed partnerships with Schneider Electric, NXP Semiconductors, IBM, and other notable organisations. While such collaborations are always appreciated, they also highlight the need of more such partnerships to foster the development of the right skills in the semiconductors industry.

Strengthening Manufacturing Capabilities and Building Strategic Partnerships To become a semiconductor hub, we must also focus on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities.

We need state-of-the-art fabrication facilities, infrastructure, and a robust supply chain ecosystem. India must position itself as a preferred destination for semiconductor manufacturing, offering competitive advantages such as cost-effectiveness, reliable power supply, and a supportive regulatory framework.

Collaboration with global leaders in semiconductor manufacturing can provide the necessary expertise and technology transfer to jumpstart our domestic capabilities.

In addition to domestic efforts, we must also forge strategic partnerships with other nations, industry associations, and technology leaders. Collaboration and knowledge-sharing are essential to accelerate our progress. By building strong alliances, we can leverage the expertise and resources of other countries to further bolster our semiconductor industry.

The recent collaborations between the US and India that emerged as a result of PM Narendra Modi’s state visit are a prime example of the kind of strategic partnership India’s semiconductor industry needs to thrive.

The dream of India becoming a semiconductor hub for the world is not a distant fantasy but an attainable reality. We have the talent, the resources, and the ambition to make it happen. Let us seize this moment, unite as a nation, and strive towards our common goal. Together, we can turn this dream into a shining reality and position India at the forefront of global technology innovation.

—The author, Sanjay Gupta, is the Chairman of IESA and also the President & CEO of Spark Minda. The views expressed are personal.