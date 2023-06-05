View | Adani-Hindenburg Case: SC panel may be barking up the wrong tree

The SC panel report in the Adani Hindenburg case suggests that by dropping the regulations relating to “opaque structures” SEBI may have made it easier for funds to hide their real owners. But the real problem appears to be the 10 percent threshold.

The Justice Sapre Committee suggests in its report to the Supreme Court that by dropping the regulations relating to “opaque structures” SEBI may have made it tough for itself to find the ultimate beneficial owner in some suspect funds.

However, a closer reading of the SEBI regulations in 2014 (when they contained the opaque structure clauses) and the 2019 regulation (when they were removed) seems to indicate that, if anything, the rules became tighter in 2019, not looser.

In the first place, informed sources tell us the 12 FPI investors referred to by Hindenburg, whose beneficial owners SEBI has been investigating, were not found to have opaque structures even in 2014. So, the dropping of this clause in 2018, cannot be the reason why these FPIs are better able to hide their beneficial owners, which they allegedly are doing.

Now, let us examine.

1. What were the regulations in 2014?

2 Were the clauses on “opaque structures” really all that stringent; why were these clauses removed?

3. Did the dropping of these clauses and the new rules in their place make it easier for funds named by Hindenburg not to declare their beneficial owners or those with real economic interests?

2014 FPI REGULATIONS & OPAQUE STRUCTURE RULES

The 2014 regulation required depositories to “ensure that foreign portfolio investors don’t have opaque structure(s); Opaque structures were defined as structures such as Protected Cell Company (PCC) or Structured Cell Company (SCC).

However, an FPI with a PCC structure can pass muster if (a) it is regulated in its home country; or (b) if the fund can prove it is broad-based. Or (c)if the fund agrees to give details of the beneficial owner (B.O.) when needed.

In actual practice, depositories we spoke to say, it was all a matter of self-certification. If an FPI gave a self-certification that it didn’t have an opaque structure, the Depository would not ask him for B.O. details.

Another FPI could say it has PCC structures, but it could give a certificate saying it is regulated in the home country or that it is broad-based, or that it will give details when needed, and the depository accepted their word.

Depositories were keener that the fund provide beneficial owner details as per SEBI’s Master circular. This SEBI Master Circular on FPI Regulations (2014) required beneficial owner (B.O.) disclosure as follows:

Category I FPIs (Govt entities) were exempt from providing B.O. details.

Category II FPIs (broad-based funds) could simply declare that no entity had more than 25 percent economic interest.

Category III FPIs (FPIs other than Cat I and Cat II) were to provide identity proof of only those B.O.s that held more than 25 percent economic interest.

Reading them all together, even if a fund had PCCs or SCCs, they were exempt from providing B.O. details if no entity in the fund held more than 25 percent control or shareholding or if they were regulated in the home country.

The opaque structure rules were neither tight nor even relevant, because depositories only looked at the 25 percent threshold to demand B.Os.

WHAT HAPPENED AFTER THE 2019 AMENDMENTS

A Working Group (WG) headed by former RBI DG HR Khan, reviewed the FPI rules and recommended strengthening them, which SEBI did.

Firstly, the threshold was tightened. FPIs in high-risk jurisdictions had to give B.O. details for any investors accounting for more than 10 percent of the AUM vs 25 percent earlier.

Secondly, FPIs had to reveal the B.O. up to the last natural person at the end of the chain and all the intermediate structures and entities through which control was exercised.

Thirdly, the B.O. The concept was widened by adding the concept of “control” to “economic interest” i.e. even if a person didn’t have economic interest over 10 percent. but there was an agreement of control, this person was identified as B.O. and his details had to be given.

Fourthly, depositories had to maintain a database of the B.Os complete with name, nationality, tax residency, date of birth, address etc.

Yes, the opaque structure clause was dropped, but that was because under the tighter stipulations of 2019, B.O’s of entities that held more than 10 percent in the FPI, had to be declared upfront, irrespective of whether the FPI has opaque structures or not.

Given this redundancy, the Khan committee recommended that the opaque structure clause should be dropped. As we already showed, that still left the 2019 regulations tighter, not looser.

More importantly, legal eagles point out that this nit-picking is hardly relevant in the Hindenburg mentioned funds. These funds did not have to provide B.Os as per 2014 rules or 2019 rules because no entity in these funds held more than 10 percent.

The real loophole then is what the SEBI consultation paper points out that in terms of economic interest, no entity crosses the 10 percent mark in the FPIs under investigation. Promoters wanting to control an FPI can always ensure they feed into the FPI through a dozen entities, each of which contributes less than 10 percent to the FPI.