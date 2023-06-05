View | Adani-Hindenburg Case: SC panel may be barking up the wrong tree

The SC panel report in the Adani Hindenburg case suggests that by dropping the regulations relating to “opaque structures” SEBI may have made it easier for funds to hide their real owners. But the real problem appears to be the 10 percent threshold.

The Justice Sapre Committee suggests in its report to the Supreme Court that by dropping the regulations relating to “opaque structures” SEBI may have made it tough for itself to find the ultimate beneficial owner in some suspect funds.

However, a closer reading of the SEBI regulations in 2014 (when they contained the opaque structure clauses) and the 2019 regulation (when they were removed) seems to indicate that, if anything, the rules became tighter in 2019, not looser.