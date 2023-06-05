CNBC TV18
View | Adani-Hindenburg Case: SC panel may be barking up the wrong tree

By Latha Venkatesh  Jun 5, 2023 5:17:46 PM IST (Updated)

The SC panel report in the Adani Hindenburg case suggests that by dropping the regulations relating to “opaque structures” SEBI may have made it easier for funds to hide their real owners. But the real problem appears to be the 10 percent threshold.

The Justice Sapre Committee suggests in its report to the Supreme Court that by dropping the regulations relating to “opaque structures” SEBI may have made it tough for itself to find the ultimate beneficial owner in some suspect funds. 

However, a closer reading of the SEBI regulations in 2014 (when they contained the opaque structure clauses) and the 2019 regulation (when they were removed) seems to indicate that, if anything, the rules became tighter in 2019, not looser.
In the first place, informed sources tell us the 12 FPI investors referred to by Hindenburg, whose beneficial owners SEBI has been investigating, were not found to have opaque structures even in 2014. So, the dropping of this clause in 2018, cannot be the reason why these FPIs are better able to hide their beneficial owners, which they allegedly are doing.
