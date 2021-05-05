SEBI diktat to AMCs: 'Skin in the game' is most potent antidote to both recklessness and greed

The most common recompense for lawyers in the US rendering services in money suits and compensation claims is the percentage of the amount they'd receive from clients. This age-old practice in the world’s oldest democracy, but frowned upon in the largest democracy (India), is the most classic example of a professional having "skin in the game" transparently.

Aligning a professional's interests with those of her client's is the name of, and spirit underpinning, the game. The US corporate practice of rewarding its honchos and other key personnel with stocks ie shares of the company they are employed in is of a piece with its belief in the skin-in-the-game principle of remuneration.

There is no reason the Bar Council of India should ban result-based remuneration for lawyers though in the ultimate analysis it could boil down to that whether such remuneration is camouflaged as "fixed and pre-agreed remuneration". Be that as it may, but then the principle cannot be applied in the manner of "one size fits all".

Auditors of a company cannot be paid a percentage of profits because in that case he would be tempted to encourage window-dressing and manipulations with an eye on greater profits inimical to long term shareholders’ interests and fair reporting thus defeating the very purpose of his appointment. Likewise, doctors and hospitals too cannot simply be paid for on the basis of the extent of the success achieved for their patients. In short, the skin-in-the-game principle can be applied only when someone is entrusted with the management of others’ funds, period.

It is against this backdrop that one must view the recent SEBI diktat to Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to pay key personnel at least 20 percent of their salary in the form of units—with a three-year lock-in period of the schemes they manage—comes into effect on July 1, 2021. This is the 'brahmastra' used by the SEBI with a telling effect that has made the tribe of AMC rise as a phalanx. Fund managers are bristling with indignation—how can we meet our EMI and other commitments when 20 percent of our salary is in the non-monetary form if not impounded?

The market regulator has apparently taken this extraordinary step to rein in both cupidity and recklessness on the part of fund managers both evident in the last year’s Franklin Templeton fiasco and reckless investments by fund managers in ILFS and its myriad subsidiaries’ and SPVs’ bonds a few years earlier.

It is a worst kept secret that pliable fund managers are paid on the sly by dishonorable corporate houses just as key personnel in rating agencies are which incidentally has secured a permanent place for them in the doghouse. A substantial skin in the game would put an end both to cupidity and recklessness. And that is what the SEBI is seeking to ensure—behave or else your hard-earned investments in mutual fund units will evaporate along with those of the hard-earned investments made by small investors for whom mutual funds are meant strictly speaking. Eat what you cook or stew in your own juice is the subliminal, stentorian message. Share both in the risks and rewards, period.

To be sure, there are rough edges—inevitable when a powerful axe is wielded—that need to be smoothened though prima facie it is any day better to hit where it hurts rather than micromanage by telling fund managers what and how they should invest.

Having said that, while it may be rational to insist that AMC personnel at the highest levels such as the CEO, Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Investment Officer, Chief Risk Officer and designated fund managers fork out 20 percent of their pay towards skin in the game, insisting on identical mandatory investments from junior staff such as research analysts or CEO reportees appears harsh and overzealous overreach.

Moreover, top-notch fund managers who are in short supply can wiggle out of this seemingly potent diktat by simply waggling a corresponding hike in their pay to the detriment of the unit-holders. SEBI perhaps would do well to mandate unit holders’ 90 percent approval for salary beyond a certain threshold by way of anticipatory riposte.

All in all the SEBI measure is commendable. It has blazed the trail just as it did a few years ago by mandating rating for IPOs which to traditional market watchers was ridiculous if not a sacrilege.