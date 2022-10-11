Sebi’s Brickwork Ratings order an effort to clean up the first among many Augean ‘market’ stables | View

By Sandeep Hasurkar

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) must find itself keenly empathetic with the plight of Mr. Bumble — the unhappy spouse of a domineering wife in Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist, who, when told in court that “ ...the law supposes that your wife acts under your direction”, replies: “If the law supposes that, the law is an ass - an idiot” while squeezing his hat emphatically in both hands.

As the regulatory agency tasked with the regulation of credit rating agencies (CRAs), Sebi has been at the receiving end of trenchant public criticism for every failure of the CRAs — for reasons of omission and commission — to rate market debt instruments with due diligence and objectivity as required by their licence and fiduciary duties. And the failures have been many, large, repeated, and involving enormous sums of retail investors' monies.

Unlike Mr. Bumble, however, Sebi has summoned the courage to initiate action. After strenuous efforts to rectify the situation and opportunities given, Sebi has finally issued winding orders to one persistent offender, Brickwork Ratings.

The efforts made by Sebi and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the case of this particular CRA are detailed in its recent order. On even cursory examination, these demonstrate a repeated lackadaisical, if not willful, attitude of the credit rating agency towards its fiduciary responsibilities towards investors, even while consistently cocking a snook at the regulators.

What it, however, did not contend with is that the opinion of the law, rules and regulation being four-legged quadrupeds is a widely held one in our country.

“Adjust, compromise, deflect, dilute, dissemble, accuse, divert” are standard practices in both legal arguments and judgements, which have left little effective meaning to any laws promulgated or regulations crafted for the orderly and equitable conduct of business and society.

From politicians suddenly falling ill upon being arrested and being admitted to fancy hospitals, to businesspersons serendipitously fleeing the country a few hours before a “lookout” notification, to builders who, when convicted, find mitigation in “age-related factors", there is merit to the pithy argument that “he who wields the stick (of power), owns the buffalo”.

It would be a moot point to argue if exemplary consequences as per law had been delivered on time in, say, the Ansal’s Uphaar cinema case for flouting building regulations and which led to the loss of many lives, would it have had a chilling effect on future transgressions by builders? Could it have even pre-empted a generation of widespread violations of building rules and laws that saw its peak in the NOIDA mess and which finally prompted action by the Supreme Court in the demolition of the illegal Supertech towers?

The pyramidal structure of rules, regulations and law governing markets is of specialist regulators oversight by higher courts, but to a common cause — upholding the rule of law and rendering justice.

As in the case of the hapless Uphaar victims, who speaks for the plight of countless retail investors who have lost their life savings in debt instruments — enormous in their aggregated sum — rated in cavalier, if not collusive, the manner by credit rating agencies who thumb their noses at repeated efforts to get them to comply? And works to ensure the same is not repeated?

The law must speak softly but also carry a reasoned stick if it is to be taken seriously. Courts are increasingly demonstrating that they are willing to walk the extra mile to ensure that a message of compliance with the law is sent out, and they will not shy away from taking the steps required for this to be communicated. This, too, is a step in that direction.

Sebi has taken a well-considered decision after repeated opportunities for rectification and deep deliberation. There is a strong message in it of an effort to clean up the first among many Augean 'market' stables. It is also of great importance to the economy, as India seeks to attract foreign debt to fund its ambitious growth targets and is poised for inclusion in global bond indices.

All markets, and society, are built on trust and compliance. The failure of either leads to collapse or repeated cycles of abuse of process — as has been in the past. There are no guarantees that there will be no more Amtek Autos, Bhushan Steels, or ITNLs.

But, if the right message is sent, there are fewer chances of an Uphaar-like situation of the burning down of small investor savings due to a repeated cavalier attitude of CRAs close to centres of power not heeding their fiduciary duties.

The 5 trillion-dollar question, besides the larger question of equity and justice for all stakeholders, is what larger message do the government and the courts want to send — a new India, or “jugaad” and “chalta hai” business as usual?