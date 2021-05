There has been both a muted and strident criticism of the recent Supreme Court judgment laying down the salutary law that even if a company goes bankrupt and is on its limbs before the NCLT under IBC, the guarantee given by its promoters can be enforced against them so as to limit the impact of severe haircuts which the resolution process invariably and inevitably entail for the creditors (the words in italics supplied by the author). The honorable Supreme Court was petitioned by a clutch of promoters whose dovecots were fluttered by the 2019 government notification to the above effect.

The criticism is based on the misunderstanding of the bedrock of modern corporations---limited liability. Limited liability is applicable only to one’s shareholding in a company. To wit, if a promoter has subscribed to Rs 100 crore worth of share at par as often they do before the company goes public, he can't be called upon to pay anything more than Rs 100 crore even if it piles up a debt of let us say Rs 1,000 crore. In other words, his downside risk is capped at Rs 100 crore as a shareholder. Now enter guarantee. The whole picture changes. Suppose the same company has borrowed from a financial institution a massive amount of Rs 5,000 crore on the strength of the personal guarantee of this promoter apart from hypothecation of its assets, he can't wash his hands off of the disagreeable guarantee and make light of it by glibly invoking the limited liability lifeboat and clinging to it. While his liability as a shareholder is limited to Rs 100 crore, his liability as a guarantor is infinite unless the guarantee document limits the liability, which normally is not the case. Thus the difference is stark. Yet the uninformed carping criticism!

In 2019, the government had introduced this salutary provision into IBC and the moment it was notified promoters including Anil Ambani, Singhals of Bhushan Steel and Power, Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon and Kapil Wadhawan of DHFL to name a few who all knew they are going to be singed by it rose like a phalanx challenging it with separate petitions in different high courts. The SC did well to hear all these petitions together by getting them transferred to it.

A gold loan doesn’t require a guarantee as banks take care to lend only after keeping a large margin, presently 28 percent ( I stand corrected if it has been revised). In any case the bank gets possession of the gold. Hence it (pledge) is the safest form of lending. So is home loan because the property for buying which the loan is taken is mortgaged by deposit of title deeds. It is business loans that are secured by way of hypothecation that have been the bane of our banks and financial institutions throwing up huge bad debts. Though secured, they defy immediate coercive action in the event of default in the absence of possession of the security. Indeed possession cannot be insisted upon as it would bring business to a grinding halt and otherwise impede it. To wit, machinery must be at the factory and not with the banker. Ditto for stocks. A limited leeway is available in respect of receivables through the mechanism of ESCROW account under which a debtor directly pays to the bank which has lent on the basis of receivables among others.

It is widely known that dubious promoters divert funds of the companies they have promoted often to distant foreign banks with banking secrecy laws thrown in and thumb their noses at banks and other secured creditors, spawning banking jokes like promoters borrow by coming to bank on their bicycles but arrive in style in their limousines a few years down the line to say that they have gone bankrupt. Now they have met their comeuppance in the salutary law upheld by the Supreme Court that even if a company is before NCLT under IBC and inflicts huge haircuts on creditors, the creditors can mount a rearguard action against its promoters who blithely gave guarantees for the loan in the ostrich-like belief that no harm would befall them. The SC judgment has fallen on them like truckload of bricks.

It is not as if the new law as upheld by the SC is indeed new. The Indian Contract Act, 1872 has been saying for ages that the liability of the surety is coextensive with that of the principal borrower. In its light, our creditors could have even before the 2019 amendment gone for the jugulars of the promoter-guarantors instead of allowing themselves to be stonewalled by the principal borrowers i.e. the companies.

But it takes a clarificatory law to shine a light to dispel darkness born of ignorance or apathy or both or even self-fulfilling prophecy.

—S. Murlidharan is a CA by qualification and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed in the article are his own

