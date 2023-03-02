SC Directives On Adani-Hindenburg PILs | A non-regulatory panel to prob a regulatory failure

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected the government’s idea of suggesting expert names in a sealed cover. This was observed by the court to ensure transparency of the process. The remit of this committee is to suggest measures to strengthen regulatory framework for investor protection.

Today, the Supreme Court, while hearing the various public interest litigations (PILs) filed in the topic of Adani-Hindenburg controversy, announced two directives.

One, to the securities regulator SEBI, to investigate whether there has been a violation of Section 19 of SEBI rules, whether there has been any manipulation of stock prices. The Supreme Court directed SEBI to conduct an investigation within two months and submit a status report. The court observed that SEBI is seized of the allegations. It has asked SEBI to probe :

1. If there are violations of the Securities act

2. If there was violation of minimum public shareholding norms

3. If there was a failure to disclose related party transactions (RPT)

4. Whether there was violation of norms on manipulation of share prices

Second, the Supreme Court set up a six-member committee, headed by former SC judge Justice AM Sapre, to deal with the issue of regulatory mechanisms for investor protection, and to investigate if there has been regulatory failure in dealing with alleged contravention of laws pertaining to the securities market in relation to the Adani Group. The expert committee consists of Mr OP Bhat, Justice Devdhar, Mr KV Kamath, Mr Nandan Nilekani and Mr Somasekharan Sundaresan. This brings in diversity of expertise including securities laws and market mechanisms, corporate governance, legal framework, Financial regulations, and global investor mindset. Well, to the ESG fans, this is all diversity except for gender and it is a manel (all-male panel) !

One would remember that the SC had earlier rejected the government’s idea of suggesting expert names in a sealed cover. This was observed by the court to ensure transparency of the process. The remit of this committee is to suggest measures to strengthen regulatory framework for investor protection. It is interesting to note that the Court has asked the Government, financial statutory bodies and SEBI chairperson to render all cooperation to panel set up for probe. Was there even an iota of doubt, otherwise ?

Short selling is fair

SEBI, in its submission to the SC had observed that it is not in favour of banning short-selling or sale of borrowed shares. This is in addition to its submission that it is investigating share price volatility and allegations made by a US based short seller.

Short selling is a legally allowed market activity. By itself, it is a market-making mechanism. Short sellers do help detect concerns in companies - simply because their nose on the ground is much stronger than most regulators. To be fair to the regulators, their width of operations is tough, and they don’t have commensurate resources including manpower to chase each company. Whereas, a short seller has profit as a great motive. That’s what makes them invest time and margin-money in researching a target to short. Critically, not every short seller makes profits. Research has shown that short sellers help with market liquidity, since for every short seller, there is a party on the other side of the transaction willing to pay the given price.

One market reality worth thinking about - do we assume that retail or domestic institutional investors don’t short ? Even in this Adani-Hindenburg topic, probably hundreds or thousands of investors have shorted. But then, those who profited won’t be complaining, isn’t it ? Another market knowledge is that Indian enterprises are familiar with short selling. Hasn’t it been used time and again, with varying scale and outcome, against many of those business rivals ? Now, to claim investor protection, and moral footing is nothing short of double-faced behaviour, to be polite.

Flurry of PILs

Till now, four PILs have been filed in the top court on the issue by various lawyers. How many of them are motivated for non-public-interest reason is for the courts to rule.

One PIL wants inquiry into the Hindenburg Research report which has made a slew of allegations against the business conglomerate.

Another PIL wants prosecution of the short-seller Nathan Anderson of Hindenburg Research and his associates in India and the US, for allegedly exploiting innocent investors and for crashing the Adani shares.

The third PIL wants investigation against the Adani group in light of the Hindenburg allegations.

And the fourth PIL seeks a probe by multiple central government agencies under the supervision of a panel or a former SC judge against the Adani Group.

The market analysts and SEBI watchers quote statistics from SEBI rulings and SAT overturning them, to comment that there is low confidence in SEBI’s ability to track cases of market manipulation and the associated ability to convert such findings into any penal actions. The worrisome aspect in a market-driven by greed and FOMO is how can the regulator safeguard the investors from investors’ poor financial behaviour ?

Can a regulator, in a free capitalist asset market like equity stock investments, hand hold every individual investor for their investments? No regulator can or should curb market-driven volatility. That’s the objective of a free-markets in the first place. They must only intervene for any artificial gaming of such a mechanism. The regulator, in conjunction with their powers, and in coordination with various authorities, can investigate if the allegations are true. If so, then let the law run it’s course.

Interestingly one of the PIL grouse is that decline in market value of the company stock has hurt the investors. It is impossible that an investor loses that much money as the decline in the market cap of the scrip, and only proportionate to their share holding in that stock. The losses are technically function of at what price the investor entered the stock and at what price they exited. Technically, the loss is only notional, till the share is sold. In case of the Adani entities, the proportion of public investors has been low as well.

In addition, the Indian lending institutions have a process of supervision by their regulator - the RBI. Also there are said processes and rules that are in place for sanction of loans, and especially for corporate and project loans. Since the past few years, the RBI has a tighter radar on these loans by its registered lending entities. So for a PIL to seek formation of a committee to oversee any sanction of over Rs 500 crore to corporates will only interfere with the functioning of the lending entities and the RBI. Luckily the court did not give it a heed.

This is where the outcome of this process will be keenly watched. An non-regulatory panel now has a mandate to assess if there had been a regulatory failure. How much of this will cast an aspersion on the regulators’ standing or their capabilities or their independence?

— The author, Srinath Sridharan, is a Writer, Policy Researcher & Corporate Advisor. The views expressed are personal.

