With comprehensive plea bargaining, if a murderer admits his crime at the very outset by saying that it wasn’t done in cold blood, the entire judicial process would be streamlined in terms of time spent on recording witnesses, adjournments and other rigmarole that eats into the precious court time.

Case 1— Comprehensive plea bargaining

The Apex Court on 25 th July in an In Re Policy Strategy for Grant of Bail SMW (Criminal) No. 4/2021 made a strong recommendation in favour of a comprehensive plea-bargaining regime, probably for the first time. This provision, which is like the one prevailing in the US and a few other democracies, encompasses both offence and sentence bargaining before the conviction.

As it is, in India the convict’s lawyers swing into action and plead for a minimum and mild sentence after conviction whereas plea bargaining should be set in motion ab initio i.e., at the chargesheet stage itself.

To wit, if a murderer admits his crime at the very outset by saying that it wasn’t done in cold blood, the entire judicial process would be streamlined in terms of time spent on recording witnesses, adjournments and other rigmarole that eats into the precious court time.

Even the person committing the crime would benefit in such a milieu as he would start serving the lesser sentence sooner than later and thus also reduce the number of undertrials in our jails who are estimated to be about two-thirds of the prison population.

What comes in the way of plea bargaining with regard to the offence is the vain hope, to a great extent fuelled by lawyers, that he would somehow wriggle out of the stigma of the crime and thus why he should confess even to a lesser crime.

Case 2— SC wonders why right to vote hasn’t been elevated to a fundamental right

The Supreme Court on 24 th July in Bhim Rao Baswanth Rao Patil V. K. Madan Mohan Rao & Others, Special Leave Petition (C) made a passing reference to the strangeness of right to vote not being elevated to a fundamental right.

The Court was hearing an appeal by a people’s representative against the High Court order obliging him to disclose all cases pending against him. The appellant thought proceedings under Payment of Wages Act didn’t warrant disclosure before the Election Commission (EC) along with his candidature.

The SC while sustaining the HC order observed that the electorate was exercising a precious right and they should be armed with all information about the candidature.

Case 3—Shares bought on the floor of stock exchange can’t be accommodation entry

The Bombay High Court on 12 th July in PCIT Versus Indravadan Jain, HUF upheld the sanctity of transactions consummated on the floor of the stock exchange. The assessee had claimed to have purchased the scrip at Rs. 3.12 per share in 2003 and sold it in 2005 for Rs. 155.04 per share.

Later on, the market regulator the SEBI came to the conclusion that the scrip was a penny stock, propped up by irregularities and synchronised trades carried out in the scrip by the broker. The assessing officer (AO) seized upon the SEBI findings to reopen the assessment under section 148 and shifted the long-term capital gains exempt from tax to section 68 namely unexplained cash credit.

The CIT(Appeals) quashed this action of the AO which was sustained by the Tribunal. The Bombay High Court has upheld the Tribunal verdict. A legitimate transaction carried on the floor of the stock exchange cannot be assailed is the long and short of the High Court verdict notwithstanding the stand to the contrary taken by the market regulator the SEBI.

Case 4 — Delhi High Court awards stiff compensation against Tehelka for honey trapping

The late Bangaru Laxman the then President of BJP was honey-trapped by Tehelka dot com. Its representative posing as an armament supplier tested his character by offering him a bribe of rupees one lac which he sadly accepted.

In the US such honey trapping or testing the character of a person with non-serious transactions is generally frowned upon. But Tehelka has now the mortification of facing the grim prospect of paying Rs 2 crore to Major General MS Ahluwalia with the Delhi High Court not amused by its antics.

On 21 st July the Court in Major General MS Ahluwalia v. Tehelka dot com awarded a punitive and exemplary damages of Rs 2 crore to the petitioner who was censured on departmental proceedings not for accepting bribes but for meeting shady characters masquerading as armament dealers.

Major General Ahluwalia did not fall into the honey trap of the pretender posing as a representative of a London armament firm by spurning the initial offer of Rs 50,000 made on spycam. Despite that through manipulation the Major General was projected as a corrupt middleman with a few news channels telecasting the fake video.

—The column, Legal Digest, interprets various case verdicts and their implications in the current social and business scenario. The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

Read the previous ones here