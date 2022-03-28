Sanctions impact: Will cross-border payments go bilateral and digital?

Ever since the US and EU imposed sanctions on Russia in late February, Western politicians and their populace have worried that Russians may dodge the sanctions by accepting payments in cryptocurrencies.

In fact, last week a high-ranking Russian parliamentarian Pavel Zavalny stated publicly that Russia is considering accepting Bitcoin as payment for its oil and gas exports. Zavalny said "friendly" countries could be allowed to pay in the crypto-currency or in their local currencies. "We have been proposing to China for a long time to switch to settlements in national currencies for roubles and yuan," said Zavalny. "With Turkey, it will be lira and roubles." Zavalny added: "You can also trade bitcoins."

Zavalny's last statement that Russia may trade its commodities for bitcoins may be a slightly empty threat because one of Russia's largest "friendly" trading partners Beijing has banned cryptocurrency in China. Russia's other big trading partners, the US and the EU are the ones who have imposed the sanctions. So with whom with Russia trade via bitcoins?

However, fear that the Russian government and the country's oligarchs could be using virtual currencies to avoid sanctions has led the US and European politicians to ask crypto-currency platforms to ban all Russian users.

Exchanges so far haven't been willing to go that far. Brian Armstrong, chief executive of cryptocurrency firm Coinbase, in a series of tweets clarified that exchanges like his, strictly follow the sanctions law. "We screen people who sign up for our services against global watchlists, and block transactions from IP addresses that might belong to sanctioned individuals or entities, just like any other regulated financial services business."

But many US congressmen are still unconvinced. Last week, Democratic US Senators led by Elizabeth Warren introduced a bill that would enable the president to sanction foreign cryptocurrency firms doing business with sanctioned Russian entities and prevent them from transacting with US customers.

Yet the senators may be barking up the wrong tree. The sanctions on Russia may not lead to a growth in payment via cryptocurrencies, but may well lead to accelerated development of central bank digital currencies.

This was a key point made by Larry Fink, the chairman and CEO of Blackrock in his letter to his shareholders last week. Fink wrote that the Russia-Ukraine war could push countries to re-assess currency dependencies and hence end up accelerating digital currencies as a tool to settle international transactions

"A global digital payment system, thoughtfully designed, can enhance the settlement of international transactions while reducing the risk of money laundering and corruption," he said.

Fink has probably hit the nail on the head. The US and EU's move to unilaterally impound over half the reserves of the Russian central bank held in the form of dollars and euros may have well-struck fear in the minds of the Chinese PBOC and the Indian Reserve Bank. The PBOC has over two trillion dollars of reserves and the RBI has over $620 billion in reserves. Much of these are held in dollars. Both these central banks have also been actively discussing and designing a central bank digital currency. The RBI has signed an MoU with its Singaporean counterpart, the MAS, to discuss ways of connecting its domestic digital payment system PayNow to India's UPI (unified payment interface) to ensure instant low-cost cross-country transfers.

The sanctions on Russia have led to a dichotomy in the energy market with Brent crude swinging between $120-130 a barrel even as Russian crude, for want of buyers, is available far cheaper. CNBC-TV18 reported India is buying some of this crude but it isn't clear how it is paying for them since sanctioned Russian banks can't accept payment in dollars. Unconfirmed reports say some of the payment is probably in rupees. The situation is similar in other commodities like coal, metals, and wheat.

It's possible, even likely, that in the course of the next few years, central banks in all countries may hone bilateral cross-country payment systems and thereafter seek to pay for part of their imports bilaterally with nations using their own currencies. They may start as bilateral, go tri-lateral then eventually multilateral. Technology such as distributed ledger may make it easier to match buyers and sellers of currencies in several countries or currencies. Hypothetically a rouble-yuan-rupee settlement may also emerge. The barrier won't be technology but geopolitics. Will India and China dare the West so much? More importantly, will they even trust each other so much? But as Larry Fink points out this may well be the future course of international financial settlements.