The last 12 months have brought the world face-to-face with unprecedented challenges. Life has thrown a curveball to everyone: individuals, governments, businesses, and regulators alike have had no option but to evaluate and explore a “new normal”. The Competition Commission of India (CCI), which successfully completes 12 years of enforcement and 10 years of merger control this month, is no exception. Despite the upheavals stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, CCI has not slacked off on competition and merger enforcement. Rather, it found a new path for work and focus as it responded to numerous challenges.

The past year unfolded as the most challenging and important year for competition law, beginning with CCI releasing its much-anticipated market study on e-commerce in January 2020 and its announcement to conduct market research in the telecom, pharmaceutical, and issue-based studies on common ownership by Private Equity (PE) funds and its impact on competition. Just before the lockdown, in March 2020, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) released the draft Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Bill) for public comment. This was followed by a temporary suspension of CCI’s regulatory functions to contain the spread of COVID-19, and the issuance of an advisory to businesses on competitor collaborations during COVID-19 in April 2020. Currently, a standard operating procedure is in place to conduct virtual hearings/pre-filing consultations/meetings with CCI’s officers.

Twelve months into the pandemic, there has been little change in the CCI’s priorities or responsiveness: it examined and dismissed over 50 complaints against companies such as Sony, Yamaha, Google, Hindalco, Adani Ports, Urban Clap, Swiggy, and telecom entities for alleged anti-competitive practices. On the other hand, it ordered investigations against online travel platforms MakeMyTrip/Oyo, e-commerce platforms Flipkart/Amazon, Google, WhatsApp’s privacy policy, and Asian Paints for indulging in various forms of anti-competitive practices, including denial of market access, and imposition of unfair and discriminatory conditions on customers, suppliers, and competitors.

Most investigations were challenged before the high courts on the issue of conflict of jurisdiction between the CCI and sectoral regulator. While the investigation against Flipkart/Amazon has been stayed by Karnataka High Court, the Delhi Court last month dismissed WhatsApp’s petition, upholding CCI’s investigation. In another case, CCI passed a rare interim order against MakeMyTrip and directed it to re-list the applicants/complainants Treebo/ FabHotels on its online portals pending investigation. Interestingly, the order was also stayed by the Gujarat High Court on the plea filed by Oyo as it was not heard by CCI while passing its interim order.

CCI was also prompt in passing final orders in various cases. It imposed a massive penalty of Rs 302 crores on Grasim Industries for abusing its dominant position by charging its customers a discriminatory price for the supply of Viscose Staple Fibre. In the pharma sector, it found Bengal Chemist and Druggist Association, Alkem Laboratories, and MacLeods Pharma guilty of limiting the supply of medicines in West Bengal. In the auto-component sector, it found certain bearing companies, including Schaeffler, SKF, and Tata Steel (Bearing Division) and composite brake blocks (CBB) manufacturers guilty of cartelization and bid-rigging. In a rare move, it decided against imposing a monetary penalty, given certain mitigating factors including the economic impact of COVID-19 on the credit needs and liquidity of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises. The year 2020 ended with a dawn raid by CCI on the Cement Manufacturers Association and top cement companies over allegations of price coordination and collaborating levels of cement supply.

In terms of regulating M&As and in furtherance of the Government of India's ease-of-business initiatives, CCI quickly cleared more than 100 combinations, of which 20 were filed under the green channel route and 10 were detailed Form II notifications. Most cases were approved unconditionally, exceptions being the three transactions ZF Friedrichshafen AG/WABCO Holdings, Outotec OYJ/Metso OYJ, and Canary Investments/Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, which required a few modifications. An interesting order that raised many eyebrows was the Canary Investments (ChrysCapital) acquisition of approximately a 6 percent stake in Intas Pharmaceuticals. Given the overlaps in certain products and state of competition between ChrysCapital's existing portfolio company, i.e., Mankind Pharma, and Intas Pharmaceuticals high market shares, ChrysCapital voluntarily offered to remove its director on the board of Mankind Pharma as a condition for CCI’s approval. This marks CCI’s altered approach in evaluating PE investments, intensifying the burning debate on common ownership and same sector investments.

Mission 2021

Following 12 months of unparalleled change and uncertainty, the year 2021 is expected to be crucial for Indian competition law in terms of Bill’s progress through the legislature and into law. The year dawned with CCI opening its first regional office at Chennai, ordering investigations against steel companies for allegedly forming a cartel, WhatsApp for its allegedly abusing privacy policy and Tata Motors for allegedly imposing unfair conditions on its dealers. It also published its market study on the telecom sector and issued a discussion paper on the interplay between Blockchain technology and competition law.

2021 is expected to bring an accelerated focus on same sector investments by PE funds, digital markets, as well as increase enforcement against large online platforms and pharmaceutical companies. Several key matters relating to cartels and the abuse of dominance, which are pending before the Supreme Court, including NSE/MCX, DLF/Belaire, Cement Cartel, and Car Auto-Parts, are expected to be decided in 2021. CCI is also expected to hand down certain important rulings. Decisions from the top court and CCI will foster the growth of competition law jurisprudence and bring legal certainty to enterprises with regard to their business conduct.