#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares firm after Wall Street hits record highs; China GDP awaited
Oil prices slip on concerns US-China trade deal may not boost demand
Rupee opens flat against US dollar
Home Views
Unwind

Running a Berlin bookshop, fleeing the Nazis, and looking for a place to call home

Updated : January 17, 2020 06:03 AM IST

The quest for identity papers, and a place to stay undisturbed at a time of shifting government policies, is a continual thread in 'A Bookshop in Berlin'.
She writes of visits by authors such as Colette, André Gide, and André Maurois, and of the lectures, readings and discussions on the premises.
Running a Berlin bookshop, fleeing the Nazis, and looking for a place to call home
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV