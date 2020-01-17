Running a Berlin bookshop, fleeing the Nazis, and looking for a place to call home

If you were able to transport yourself to Paris’s Boulevard Saint-Michel on a summer morning in 1940, you would see a line of people stretching to the Quai aux Fleurs and beyond, a distance of about two kilometres. Carrying folding stools, food, books and newspapers, they would wait, through the rains of September and October and the snow of November and December, to enter the imposing building that housed the prefecture of police.

These were some of the tens of thousands who fled to France to escape anti-Semitism in Germany and Eastern Europe, and had to go through lengthy formalities to obtain residence permits. Among them was Françoise Frenkel, originally from Poland, who had arrived from Berlin some months earlier.

Frenkel narrates her story of despair and redemption in Rien où Poser sa Tête, literally “no place to lay one’s head”, recently translated into English as A Bookshop in Berlin. The quest for identity papers, and a place to stay undisturbed at a time of shifting government policies, is a continual thread in the pages of her memoir.

A story of despair and redemption

A Bookshop in Berlin was written in Switzerland in 1943-44, and published in a small edition in Geneva the next year. It remained out of print for decades until a copy was rediscovered in a jumble sale in Nice in 2010. In a preface to the new edition, Patrick Modiano writes that we know very little about the author, “a woman hunted through the south of France and Haute-Savoie during the Occupation”, and this gives her memoir the quality of an intimate letter from an unknown woman “whose face one can’t quite make out in the half-light”.

The bookshop in the title of the new English translation by Stephanie Smee refers to the Maison du Livre Français, Berlin’s only French bookshop, which Frenkel set up with her husband in 1921. (Strangely enough, her husband, who was transported to Auschwitz in 1942, isn’t mentioned in the book at all.) Of the bookshop, Frenkel writes with evident fondness and nostalgia.

It was initially frequented by Poles, Russians, Czechs, Turks, Norwegians, Swedes, and numerous Austrians, there being few French expatriates in Germany at the time. Then, “Germans started to appear in ever-increasing numbers: experts in literature and languages, professors, students, and members of that aristocracy whose education had been so strongly influenced by French culture”. She writes of visits by authors such as Colette, André Gide, and André Maurois, and of the lectures, readings and discussions on the premises.

In time, the police show up to confiscate works by Gide, Rolland, and others, and booksellers’ associations instruct her to turn over any books contravening the spirit of the regime. She is questioned by the Gestapo, and later has to fill out questionnaires relating to her race and that of her maternal and paternal grandparents as well as great-grandparents.

Nocturnal gatherings of stormtroopers begin to take place, some in the courtyard of her building. “These men would argue about and rail against foreign governments, but they especially had it in for the Jews. They would then launch into hymns glorifying violence, war, hatred, vengeance…What nights of anxious insomnia!”

On Kristallnacht, Frenkel witnessed Jewish shopfronts being smashed and interiors burnt and looted. “Whoever tried to defend himself or to save his property was manhandled and abused. This time, there were bloody, murderous encounters. Everything took place under the very noses of an uninterested police force.”

Frenkel’s bookshop was saved only because of an administrative blunder: Its name was missing from a stormtrooper’s list. In the rest of the city, however, “pieces of furniture, pianos, chandeliers, typewriters, piles of stock lay strewn over footpaths; the street was covered with broken windows and mirrors”.

Following the advice of the French Consulate, Frenkel decided to leave for Paris. Alone in her bookshop for the last time, she thinks of “our community, our solidarity, our years of effort and exhilarating struggles” as she goes from shelf to shelf, stroking the spines of books, leaning over limited editions, and re-reading authors’ dedications.

Narrow escapes

The rest of A Bookshop in Berlin deals with the ups and downs of Frenkel’s time in France. At first, she spends some months in Paris; after the Occupation, she moves to “the sleepy peacefulness” of Avignon, and then to Nice. In all these places, she is aided by many who shelter and surreptitiously look out for her. Frenkel describes in a matter-of-fact tone the harrowing circumstances she had to live through, and her run-ins with bureaucrats and others, both sympathetic and not. A Swiss visa is organised, and after narrow escapes, a time in detention and two unsuccessful attempts, she manages to stumble to safety over a barbed wire fence from the town of Annency.

Her memoir also highlights the helplessness of those like her who were driven to despair in their search for identity papers that allowed them to stay on. It was not unusual, she writes, for French citizens to unhesitatingly lend their personal documents to refugees. She often mentions “the courage, the generosity, the fearlessness of those families who offered assistance to fugitives…putting their lives at risk”.

A Bookshop in Berlin is written in a quiet, unadorned manner. The only review of the book when it was first published aptly stated, “there are no complaints, just facts, reported with a sense of decency and in a measured but most lively fashion”. It’s a necessary reminder of how cold-blooded official actions lead to travails and worse in the lives of ordinary men and women, and of the composure and doggedness that can enable them to rise above it all.

Sanjay Sipahimalani is a Mumbai-based writer and reviewer.