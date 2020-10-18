Finance Robotic Process Automation: Transforming the world of finance Updated : October 18, 2020 09:42 AM IST RPA is currently recognised as one of the few emerging technologies capable of automating a significant amount of finance and accounting end-to-end processes. In India, RPA is bound to create new sets of job opportunities for people. According to a recent report, the RPA market in India will grow at a CAGR of above 20 percent during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.