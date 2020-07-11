  • SENSEX
How much tax you pay on your equity investments?
Road to rural recovery: A four-point agenda centered around land reforms

Updated : July 11, 2020 08:18 AM IST

Land as a “factor of production”, along with labor and capital, remains largely underexplored in the policy discourse today.
Land is a critical enabler for livelihood in rural areas, providing food for the sustenance of the family, while the surplus is sold for profit.
In planning for land reforms, it is pertinent to assign special attention towards protecting the interests of the more vulnerable sections of the society, such as women, Dalits and tribals.
Road to rural recovery: A four-point agenda centered around land reforms

