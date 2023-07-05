CNBC TV18
Midair Musings | Rising airfares and a policy dilemma — here's why the situation won't ease anytime soon

Midair Musings | Rising airfares and a policy dilemma — here's why the situation won't ease anytime soon

By Satyendra Pandey  Jul 5, 2023 8:30:30 AM IST (Published)

The situation will not ease anytime soon and the October to December quarter will see even higher fare levels.

As airfares continue to stay elevated the country is caught in a policy dilemma. Namely, between free market dynamics and adhering to stated policy goals of affordable and inclusive travel.

Add to this the market reality of two large airlines commanding more than 80 percent of the market and the funding of weaker airlines by public money via the Emergency Credit Loan Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) now in excess of $125 million. Even though all quarters claim that they are doing the best given the circumstances, the situation remains worrisome. 
Airlines indicate it is a mix of input costs, supply chain issues and soaring demand; regulators indicate that airlines have been directed to self-regulate; and passengers maintain they are screaming into a storm.
