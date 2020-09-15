Smart Tech Review: Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum Mop is the house help everyone needs Updated : September 15, 2020 03:20 PM IST Xiaomi has been showing off earlier iterations of the Mi Robot Vacuum Mop for years, but it was only during the pandemic that they announced it for India by way of a crowdfunding campaign. Xiaomi started shipping the robot vacuum cleaner this month to consumers. The most important thing of all is that it cleans really well. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply