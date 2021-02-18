Review: Why Optoma CinemaX P2 is the projector for the age of the PS5

Such are the times we live in that we are mostly home and binging on something or the other. Yes, the pandemic has been a huge boom for content consumption and the tools that enable it. This is also the year where we enter the era of the next generation of consoles which perhaps could be the last for a hardware-enabled gaming system as tech giants figure out cloud-based game streaming over the course of this decade.

With that in mind, I tested the Optoma CinemaX P2 projector in December tried it both on a PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Apple TV 4K, as a canoodled through the December cold that Delhi brings with it.

Prima-facie, this projector is massive and so expensive that you could almost buy a Maruti Suzuki Swift in the same amount. That being the case, my conscience cannot recommend someone to spend that kind of money during times like these. However, for those who are privileged and want the biggest possible screen to gloriously flaunt and consume their latest PlayStation 5 or want to watch the Mandalorian in the way you’d perhaps watch a movie in a theatre, then this is the one to go for.

This is a short-throw projector, despite its gargantuan size, it will slot in the tiniest of tiniest rooms and give you a massive 120-inch screen. Its throw is ridiculously subtle that most people even don’t realise there is a massive projector in front of them despite it being there. While testing I had invited people over to my place, and people were looking on top of the wall for a projector mounted on my roof or on the backside of the room, because the screen size was so massive. But it was right up against the wall around 14-inches from it projecting this crystal clear 4K HDR screen.

Talking of 4K HDR, and the contrast ratios and general picture quality is stupendously good. It is so good to the average, untrained eye, the picture quality is close to an OLED TV. This was bout to happen when the projector has a peak brightness of 3,000 lumens and a contrast ratio of 20,00,000:1. In fact, at times, the colours are so diverse that it can give out detailed nuances in different shades of grey and blacks — something which I witnessed for the first time while watching this Boiler Room Video of Dixon(between 15-17 mins). In this, the transition from reality to the virtual world is masked on most televisions and projectors, but the Optoma P2 is so good that it exposes the production frailties.

Of course, this may not be ideal for some types of content but when you talk about the latest generation gaming consoles, the games look magical in 4K HDR as do shows shot in HDR on Netflix and Prime Video. I tested Star Trek Discovery on Netflix, Defending Jacob on Apple TV+, Star Trek Picard on Prime Video and the Mandalorian on Hotstar and all these shows came to life on this screen. It was an experience to remember.

The build quality, fit and finish of this projector is appropriately superb. Everything from the solidly metal remote which has very tactile buttons, to the projector itself which has been made out of a solid polycarbonate and fabric for the soundbar — it exudes the premium you would expect from a device that costs as much as ₹5,00,000.

Yes, the kicker is the fact that it has a powerful sound-bar integrated. This sound-bar supports Dolby Digital 2.0 audio and has clean Bluetooth audio. Actually, the quality of the audio is excellent with balanced mids, peaky bass and subtle highs. You also get a good sound stage and a faux virtual surround sound effect which is superior to most soundbars. It gets very loud and at the same time, it has a very clear sound. This works well for movies and games on the PS5 but also if you’re casually listening to a connector a DJ set, it will do an excellent job.

The entire device is based on an Android-based operating system which works in tandem with its remote. The system is very logical and very responsive. It also comes with a suite of preloaded apps like Netflix which means that you don’t need to hook up the projector with an external source. You just need to hook it up over Wi-Fi and boom you are on to Netflix and chill. Even more so, it has the Optoma Smart+ connection software which works in tandem with a smartphone app which allows you to stream content from your phone or mirror the screen of the phone which works really well.