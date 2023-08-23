Rethinking employment and retention strategies for successful skilling

In the rapidly evolving business landscape, fueled by technological advancements and changing societal expectations, the discourse on employment and strategies to retain talent has gained significant prominence. India, in response to these shifting trends, is actively pursuing various initiatives to uplift and empower its youth.

However, amid these proactive endeavours, lies an unexplored realm of potential that can further amplify the impact of these initiatives. To chart a course toward a future abundant with prosperous employment prospects for the youth, it's imperative to assess challenges and uncover opportunities.

Challenges in employment and retention: A skills gap outlook

Many nations face a glaring unemployment challenge, particularly among the youth. Paradoxically, employers struggle to find suitable candidates to fill vacant positions. This dual dilemma underscores a substantial skills gap. The root issue lies in the mismatch between the skills possessed by the workforce and the skills demanded by employers. Yet, the predicament doesn't halt there. Retaining talent also proves challenging, as employees often don't stay in their roles for extended periods.

These challenges can be attributed to several factors. A significant cause of unemployment is the mismatch between workforce training and employer expectations. This gap necessitates a transformation in how skills are nurtured and aligned with industry needs. Conversely, employee retention issues stem from factors like inadequate social support, mentorship, and unfriendly policies, culminating in detachment and eventual attrition.

Arunesh Singh

Bridging the gap

To bridge this gap effectively, a holistic approach is required. Preparing the workforce should extend beyond technical skills to encompass cognitive and behavioral aspects. Employees must possess not only technical prowess but also the adaptability to navigate a constantly changing work environment. Comprehending both the microcosm of their roles and the macro picture is crucial. Generation's well-recognized 7-step methodology, which guides the entire skills value chain from mobilization to training to placement and beyond, ensures comprehensive training and streamlined outcomes.

Given India's demographic dividend, the primary focus should be on creating stable job opportunities. This entails equipping people with skills via a well-designed curriculum aligned with employers' needs. The objective is to cultivate a workforce capable of tackling business challenges, propelling progress. A robust training initiative, tailored to yield outcomes, guarantees that skilling remains not just relevant but also aligned with employers' requirements.

Evolving business landscape: The transformation dynamics

Business transformation dynamics are rapidly evolving, with technology at the forefront. The "Future of Jobs 2023" report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) underscores technology adoption as a key driver of transformation in the next five years. The report highlights increased adoption of emerging technologies and expanded digital access as pivotal transformation drivers. Additionally, the wider integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards within companies is expected to exert a significant influence.

Navigating workforce shifts

The evolving business landscape has ramifications for the workforce. Job roles are mutating, and some will witness substantial losses. Traditional administrative roles and positions in security, factories, and commerce are among the most impacted. Projections indicate a potential reduction of 26 million jobs by 2027 in roles like Record-Keeping and Administrative positions, Data Entry, and Administrative and Executive Secretaries due to digitalization and automation.

Skill disruption and adaptation

Employers are acutely aware of the need for skill adaptation in this transforming landscape. Approximately 44% of workers' skills are anticipated to undergo disruption in the next five years. Cognitive skills, particularly complex problem-solving, are gaining prominence. Creative thinking is also surging, slightly outpacing analytical thinking. Technology literacy stands as the third-fastest-growing core skill.

Addressing the skills gap

Addressing the skills gap necessitates a strategic approach to training and upskilling. Reports indicate that six in 10 workers will need training before 2027, but only half currently have sufficient training access. The highest training priority from 2023-2027 is analytical thinking, accounting for 10 percent of initiatives on average. Creative thinking follows at 8 percent. Upskilling in AI and big data utilization ranks third, with 42 percent of companies prioritizing it.

Employers also aim to enhance skills in leadership and social influence (40 percent of companies), resilience, flexibility, and agility (32 percent), and curiosity and lifelong learning (30 percent). The majority of companies expect a return on investment in skills training within a year, manifested through improved cross-role mobility, heightened worker satisfaction, or enhanced productivity.

Enabling successful employment and talent retention requires understanding and tackling multifaceted challenges arising from technological, economic, and social shifts. As the business landscape transforms, organizations must recalibrate their approaches to training, skill development, and workforce planning. Initiatives like Project AMBER, a collaborative effort under the SANKALP Programme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, exemplify innovative solutions prioritizing outcomes. By aligning skill development with industry needs and nurturing a versatile workforce, we can collectively mold a future replete with robust and thriving employment prospects for the youth.

Charcha is an initiative towards closing the distance between samaaj, sarkaar and bazaar, (society, government and markets) and was held in-person on Aug 23-Aug 24, at ISB, Hyderabad.

Author's Note: Arunesh Singh is CEO of Generation India Foundation

At charcha '23 organized by The/Nudge Forum, India's foremost livelihoods summit, a multitude of industry experts and partners will converge to explore the topic around employability. Kindly click here for more details.

Note: This is a partnered post.