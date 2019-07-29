Resolving DHFL: Need for a template for all stressed NBFCS

The resolution of the housing finance company, DHFL, is going to be very tough for all actors in the financial sector: banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, retail investors, as also for the regulators and the government.

And yet, this resolution needs to succeed because the financial sector can’t afford another Rs 1 lakh crore hit. The financial sector actors and the regulators and government need to treat DHFL as a test case and ensure a resolution template is hammered out.

Let us first acknowledge, the country doesn’t quite have a template to resolve stressed non-bank finance companies or NBFCs. The Bankruptcy Code is not meant for and cannot work in the case of NBFCs. The first big NBFC to default was IL&FS and there the government chose the National Company Law Tribunal or the NCLT route i.e. the resolution is being spearheaded by a special board led by banker Uday Kotak with the NCLT putting its stamp. This solution was probably inevitable in IL&FS because it has large assets and a complicated holding structure. But it is time-consuming and assumes the winding up of the company. DHFL is different because it is a slightly more straight forward case and hence the bankers are seeking to resolve it among themselves under RBI's June 7 circular.

CNBC-TV18 has reliably learnt that the company's proposed resolution plan requires, restructuring of loans, an extension of repayment tenors, some moratorium on some loans and fresh loans to complete commitments to some borrowers. Bankers say some private equity companies like Aion Capital may be interested in coming in with some money to buy a stake in DHFL, while other funds may be interested in buying part of the loan book.

