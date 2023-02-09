VIEW | An expected hike, an unexpected silence & some incremental improvements

On balance perhaps the RBI policy should be seen as hawkish because the market expected a hint that the RBI would signal it is at the end of its hiking cycle. The governor bluntly said he won't make forward-looking statements given the uncertainties surrounding inflation.

The RBI and the MPC delivered an almost expected policy, but it was the unexpected that made the policy special, even clever. The hike of 25 basis points to the repo rate was as expected. What was unexpected was the total silence on guidance. The market is divided on whether one more hike is likely next meeting or the meeting after or whether it will be a long pause. The stance is unchanged at "withdrawal of accommodation"; again, almost as expected, with the surprise being the silence over what is next. Perhaps it goes to neutral in April, or perhaps not.

The positive outcome of this totally data-dependent guidance was that bond yields hardly moved; the rupee was equally ranged.

On balance perhaps the RBI policy should be seen as hawkish because the market expected a hint that the RBI would signal it is at the end of its hiking cycle. The governor bluntly said he won't make forward-looking statements given the uncertainties surrounding inflation.

The statement too was clearly cautious: Much of the fall in food prices is due to vegetables which can quickly reverse in summer, it said. Cereals and protein foods like milk and eggs are still pricey, the governor said and what's worse, core inflation remains persistent. As Deputy governor Michael Patra explained, core inflation usually has a demand element to it, implying the MPC may have to reach out for more doses of the rate hike medicine.

But the stunning silence on guidance wasn't the only surprise. The growth forecast was the bigger surprise. At 6.4 percent GDP growth for FY24. RBI is absolutely at the upper end of the forecast range. A CNBCTV18 poll of economists done in late January saw FY24 GDP at 5.8-6 percent.

In fact, RBI has revised higher its Q1FY24 GDP forecast to 7.8 percent from 7.1 percent earlier and the Q2 forecast to 6.2 percent from 5.9 percent earlier. It's possible, the NSO putting its advance estimates for the current year's GDP at 7 percent, (instead of RBIs 6.8 percent) has led to a statistical push higher to the Q1 & Q2 GDP number. The RBI is probably expecting a very good Rabi harvest. That said, one wonders if RBI has been a tad too optimistic.

The inflation forecast at 5 percent for Q1 FY24 May is also too cautious, economists say. The very high base should mean a sub5 percent CPI inflation for the April-June quarter, economists say.

The policy apart, the steps announced by RBI to make incremental improvements in financial issues were commendable: penalties for late interest payments must be designed to discourage bad credit behaviour, they must not be avariciously high to constitute a source of revenue for the banks, the central bank said. Some guidelines are on their way.

Secondly, Guidelines are on their way for banks to issue green deposits and make more disclosures on the greenness or otherwise of their loans.

A third announcement is on the development of the government securities market. Rules are on their way to allow lending and borrowing on the strength of gsec holdings. Insurance companies would benefit the most as would mutual funds and even corporate treasuries. Hopefully, this can deepen the bond market.

A fourth set of announcements are little steps to increase the number of financiers in the TREDs exchanges (where MSMEs can discount their bills). This one may be too small a step to make a difference.

All told, RBI emerged as the god of small things in this policy who keeps you guessing on the bigger secrets.

Also Read:SBI chairman expects margin to improve after the RBI rate hike