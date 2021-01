After the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the farm laws till further orders and appointed a Committee to hold consultations with the farmers, the protest has now entered its second phase with the agriculturists refusing to accept the apex court order.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait on Thursday announced that there would be a protest march from Red Fort to India Gate on January 26 and it would culminate with the hoisting of the national flag at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

The government is now on the edge. The gravity of the situation can be gauged from the fact that even the Attorney General of India has told the Supreme Court that the Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protest.

Notwithstanding the interim stay granted by the Supreme Court on the implementation of the farm laws, the farmer unions are absolutely unrelenting in their posture.

In another important development, BKU president Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday recused himself from the four-member committee stating, he was ready to sacrifice any position so as not to compromise the interest of Punjab and farmers of the country.

It remains to be seen how the Supreme Court is going to respond to the situation that has been created after one of the members of the committee has recused himself from the consultation process.

All along, the Centre has conveyed in no uncertain terms that it wants to eliminate middlemen in order to protect the interests of the farmers and ensure agriculture is no longer a loss-making proposition. The farm sector reforms are focused towards meeting Narendra Modi-led NDA government's goal of doubling the farmers' income. The government has underscored that new laws will create a level playing field for the farmers.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 guarantees farmers the right to sell their produce outside APMC 'Mandis' to anyone they want. The new law on contract farming would also allow farmers to enter into a contract with agri-business and marketing firms on pre-agreed prices.

The protesting farmers want a total guarantee in terms of Minimum Support Price for their produce. A large section of those representing the protesting farmers is also of the view that the new farm laws if implemented, would open the flood-gates for the market forces to exploit the farmers and undermine the Mandis or the agri-market with its inbuilt price guarantee system. This would spell disaster for the small and marginal farmers, it is being emphasised.

People's memory is short and it would be worthwhile to bring in the spotlight the "Farmers Manifesto for Freedom" that was put in the public domain by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) which is now in the forefront of the present agitation. in April 2019 BKU had said, "Open and competitive markets, based on recognition and respect for property rights, facilitate freedom to trade and are prerequisites for any vibrant and growing economy. Yet, farmers are restricted in terms of where, how and at what price they can sell their produce. All these restrictions are forms of violation of their property rights.”

Further, the BKU manifesto said: “The Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) which were supposed to ensure a fair price to the farmers and save them from exploitation by middlemen, have instead created legal monopoly power for a select set of licensed traders who now have a stranglehold on farmers and other traders.”

Significantly, Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has said that “The measures (new farm laws) will enable farmers to directly contract with sellers, allow them to retain a greater share of the surplus by reducing the role of middlemen, enhance efficiency and support rural growth”. He also went on to underscore that the farm bills do have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India.

A section of farmers is also pointing out that the stay of the farm laws will adversely affect fruit and cash crop farmers and want the Supreme Court to vacate the stay.

The present impasse reminds of the Barry Bishop quote: "Everest is a harsh and hostile immensity. Whoever challenges it declares war.....And when the battle ends.... There are no true victors, only survivors." Challenging the new farm laws aimed at ushering in farm sector reforms is like challenging Everest.

In this case, it is Parliamentary system that goes to the people's court every five years and also the writ of the Supreme Court that's being challenged. For both sides, it’s time to give and take. Repeal of the farm laws is no solution.