Remembering FC Kohli’s approach to managing and motivating people

Over my three decades working in the industry, I’ve encountered a few leaders who have left a deep impression on me, my work and perhaps even my life. Few can compare to the steering force that FC Kohli was, guiding with a gentle hand or firmly pushing me, but always helping me move forward. Through my years working in HR and people management, these instances of learning have served me well, and even today, I continue to value the little lessons of life he taught me in his subtle way.

“You need to understand organisation’s priorities”— this hurt my very academic mind, way back in 1990, when the Director-in-Charge (he was called DIC) said, pushing my proposal away rather dismissively. It is only many years later that I understood that I was given my first corporate lesson. With a Ph.D. in my pocket which is more research than real people management, I needed these lessons to help me balance my unrestrained passion with pragmatism, which I got abundantly during my interactions with Mr. Kohli (our DIC first, then Deputy Chairman). It’s been my privilege to have worked closely with him, never reporting in directly to him but listening to him on numerous occasions, in meetings with new joinees, high performers and exiting employees among others. He believed in taking a personalised approach in everything we did.

“There is no difference between men and women at work” — this lesson appeared most apt for me when I joined TCS, where I saw many women in leadership — Shaati, Karuna, Shobha, Anita, Susan, Deepti, Gargi and more. So when Mr. Kohli asked me, after 8 years in TCS , if I would go long term to USA, I did not hesitate to accept that opportunity. He never once asked how I will manage with my family. Such was the merit-based system that he promoted in TCS.

“HR cannot be mechanical” — this sentence has stayed with me and compelled me to apply personalisation in all employee conversations. For a young HR professional, it was easier to follow the letter of the policy but not-to-be-mechanical resonated so much with me that it became a habit — it was a reminder that we were here for the people and sometimes, that meant looking at more than just policy implementation.

“Keep space for some exceptions” — long after Mr. Kohli gave up his executive responsibilities, I would get some papers with a handwritten message from him, reiterating my duty and responsibilities as HR professionals. He always told us to look at exceptions carefully and take a long-term view.

“Look at the big picture” — there were times when unqualified candidates (from non-accredited institutions, children of company support staff) would be referred to us and we would reject them. On numerous occasions, I received handwritten messages from Mr. Kohli, advising me to give them an opportunity as they will be long-term ambassadors of the company. It made lot of sense then and even now.

“I will not break the line” — I saw Mr. Kohli standing in a long queue for lunch. I rushed to get others to make way for him, but he would not let me and prevented others from helping him. A lesson in humility came my way that day, never execute the power of your position in everything.

Legends like Mr. Kohli leave their mark on so many lives, influencing us, enriching our minds and helping us grow in subtle but significant ways. One year on, his legacy lives on through the positive changes he influenced.

—The author, Ritu Anand, is Chief Leadership & Diversity Officer, Tata Consultancy Services. Views expressed are personal