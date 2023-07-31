India as home to a third of the world's blind population has at least 12 million individuals with visual impairment as against the global total of 39 million. Hence any progress in eye or vision related treatment technologies, and the refractive surgeries and vision correction procedures in particular, and their access to the common people provide hope for millions suffering from various visual impairments in the country.

India’s healthcare landscape, which is one of the largest in the world, has been witnessing significant shifts, catalysed by both internal and external forces. From the impact of a global pandemic to the push for innovative technologies, India's healthcare sector has been undergoing a profound expansion.

The value of India's healthcare services sector is estimated to reach INR 110 Trillion by 2027 with a CAGR of 30.70 percent, with the digital healthcare segment having a 17.44 percent market share . This has also led to significant progress in refractive surgeries and vision correction procedures in particular, providing hope for millions suffering from various visual impairments. India, as of now, is home to a third of the world's blind population. according to a recent report by the National Programme for Control of Blindness (NPCB), the country has at least 12 million individuals with visual impairment as against the global total of 39 million.

As technology continues to advance, the future of laser vision correction procedures in India looks promising, with a range of innovative techniques and advancements on the horizon.

In this dynamic space, the classical LASIK flap procedures are being replaced with minimally invasive and flapless procedures. The rise of laser vision correction in India can be attributed to a combination of factors, including growing awareness and income levels, advanced surgical techniques, innovative technologies and specialised optometry services. As more people prioritise their eye health and demand more personalised solutions, the field of laser vision correction continues to evolve, providing individuals with improved visual outcomes and enhanced quality of life.

Some of the critical technological advancements supporting the surge in laser vision correction in India include the following:

Continuous Research and Advancements

Since 1885 when the first theoretical work on the potential of refractive surgery was published by Hjalmar August Schiøtz, an ophthalmologist from Norway, vision correction has come a long way, with numerous advancements in technology, surgical techniques, and eyewear. The use of eyeglasses dates to the 13 th century while the concept of contact lenses was proposed as early as the 16 th century but not widely adopted until the 20 th century. The first generation of refractive surgical procedures such as PRK (Photorefractive Keratectomy) and LASIK (Laser-Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis) were introduced in the latter half of the 20 th century.

SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction) is a more recent innovative technology that has benefited over 8 million eyes worldwide in less than 15 years. It is a minimally-invasive laser vision correction procedure where a thin layer of the cornea, called a lenticule, is removed through a small opening, thereby correcting vision. The Nobel prize-winning femtosecond laser technology used during the procedure offers reduced laser time in comparison to older technology while making tissue separation. The first SMILE surgery was performed in 2008 in India. While the procedure can help people from all walks of life, in India the procedure is a popular choice among IT professionals, athletes, aspiring defence personnel and pilots, students going abroad, and adventurers. SMILE is comparatively less invasive; flapless thus reducing the risk of infection and incidence of dry eyes; comfortable for patients and provides quick visual recovery with excellent visual outcomes with high predictability.

Rapid Adoption of Technological Advancements

Advancements in technology have revolutionised the field of vision correction. The use of highly advanced devices and equipment enables eye care professionals to create highly precise treatment plans. These tools map the unique optical properties of the eye, facilitating interventions tailored to each patient's specific needs.

The availability of advanced diagnostic tools has significantly contributed to the rise of available vision correction options. Increased laser frequency and faster treatment speed can create the lenticule in less than 10 seconds and complete a flap cut in approximately 5 seconds thanks to a faster laser pulse repetition rate of 2 million laser pulses per second. A shorter suction period reduces the contact time with the eye during the laser treatment. Overall Intelligent robotic assistant systems, such as cyclotorsion and centration aid, can help in overall procedural control.

Additionally, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) is making significant contributions in supporting the work of eye care professionals. AI-powered software can support the analysis of diagnostic tests, identifying subtle patterns and abnormalities that may go unnoticed by the human eye. This technology enables early detection of eye diseases and supports personalised treatment recommendations.

With precise treatment plans for myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and other conditions, patients can achieve improved visual acuity and reduce their reliance on corrective eyewear. As technology continues to advance, laser vision correction procedures will further enhance outcomes, providing individuals with clearer vision and an enhanced quality of life.

Technologies today are designed with safety in mind as well. The minimally-invasive nature of the latest procedure now available in the market, called SMILE, reduces the risk of complications and offers a more comfortable experience for patients. The small incision is less disruptive, resulting in less postoperative dryness and faster recovery compared to other techniques. The corneal biomechanics are also more stable due to the preservation of a larger portion of the corneal tissue.

Growing Awareness and Accessibility

Another reason for the rise in laser vision correction in India is the growth in awareness among the general population about the importance of eye health. People are becoming increasingly conscious of the adverse effects of prolonged exposure to digital screens, environmental factors, and the genetic predispositions of their eyesight. This heightened awareness has led individuals to seek personalised solutions tailored to their specific visual needs.

Furthermore, accessibility to advanced eye care facilities and skilled ophthalmologists has significantly improved across the country. The presence of specialised clinics and hospitals in both urban and rural areas has made vision correction options more accessible to a larger population.

Patient Education

Finally, another essential component is patient education. It is important to empower patients with knowledge about different procedures, available options, and realistic expectations. By doing so, patients can be more informed and have a better understanding of the potential outcomes. This, in turn, helps in achieving higher patient satisfaction.

The future of vision correction will continue to be led by technological advancements, including robotic surgeries and biomedical solutions that can help treat even more eye diseases. The rapidly increasing trend towards minimally-invasive and flapless procedures is expected to provide patients with newfound hope for clear vision and a life free from visual constraints.

— The author, Dirk Muhlhoff, is Vice President of Refractive Laser at Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, ZEISS Group, Germany. The views expressed are personal.