Views Reducing Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi: Roadmap for the new Government Updated : March 19, 2020 04:41 PM IST Delhi government should immediately push the electric vehicle policy it approved at the end of last year and constitute a state EV board. Delhi has been asked by the Supreme Court to implement a real-world emissions monitoring system enabled by remote sensing. Delivering on the AAP's promise to reduce air pollution in Delhi will have enormous positive public health benefits, including thousands of lives saved each year.