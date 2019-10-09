Recruitment Trends 2019: How employers engage in one-upmanship to woo top talent

Recruitment – one of the most adamant domains within a corporate setup – witnessed path-breaking changes in the past decade. With the increase in awareness on quality of work-life, recruitment has witnessed a major shift and becomes more candidate-driven while employers are engaging in one-upmanship to woo top candidates. Considering today’s highly connected world, they are finding newer ways to engage with quality candidates; for example – investing in automation and related technology and recruiting through referrals. To retain the competitive advantage, companies are not shying away from offering previously unheard of employee benefits. Below are some of the key recruitment trends:

Recruitment Marketing (RM): Companies are no longer content in recruiting fly-by-night labour, rather they want to develop a loyal and healthy pipeline of tomorrow’s leaders. While leading corporations have been practising recruitment marketing in some way or the other, it is heartening to see organisations from the lower strata implementing it as well. More so because this strategy may take years to bear fruit. While the recruitment has its initiation with a ‘job requirement’, Recruitment Marketing is triggered even before and works as a silent sales pitch. Companies target prospective employees through awareness campaigns. The target audience shares common ethos, aspirations and work culture with the employer. Thus, companies engage candidates through data-driven marketing tools to build strong relationships and create a highly intensive talent pool.

Employer Branding: A recently coined HR terminology, Employer Branding determines the stature and popularity of any firm as an employer. Do not confuse this with Corporate Branding and Customer Value Proposition. It is highly unlikely for a top company to maintain their positions by overlooking Employer Branding and Employee Value Proposition. Candidates desire to work with employers with a positive reputation towards employee engagement. Social media, flexible working hours, an informal corporate setup and unique rewards system are some of the ways through which companies are influencing Employee Value Proposition. A company that does not value Employer Branding will not only fail to attract talent but also showcase a higher attrition rate among its pool of talented workforce.

Referrals: Employees are the brand ambassadors of any organisation. One of the potent metric for measuring employee satisfaction could be the frequency of Employee Referrals. Simply put, if an employee is happy with the organisation; s/he will readily refer their contacts for job openings within the organisation. Potential recruits introduced through this referral scheme will have prior information about the organisation through their referees. Thus reducing not only the cost but also time per hire. Off late, employers have started incentivising employees through the referral programmes.

Automation Tools: While potential recruits may be impressed by the organisation’s portrayal and may look forward to applying for opportunities, this interest will surely go downhill if the recruitment tools are not in line with the current world. Often we find that employers are following tools that have become obsolete, or the HRs are not adept with managing the new-gen tools. This indifference can hurt the company’s ability to hang on to the curiosity of potential talents. It is therefore necessary to bring all stakeholders onboard with the newer technologies in which the organisation intends to invest. Today’s candidates are proficient to gauge the willingness and comfort of a member of their potential employer in using newer technologies.

Analytics: Recruitment teams of today are sitting on a war-chest of data. The data generation can take place through many avenues like interactions on social media platforms, chat-bots, emails and automation tools. Analysing this data can help HRs design the best solutions for attracting future candidates while ensuring lower turnover time and costs. In order to build this data as a strategic asset, companies should ensure that they are able to crunch the data. While the right applications of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence can significantly streamline processes, it is necessary to have dedicated team members responsible to maintain the competitive advantage.

The end goal of recruitment is to achieve a strategic advantage over one’s competitors. Recruitment processes should follow keeping in mind not only the short-term needs of their organisations but also work to build the long-term goals of the organisation. Understanding and efficiently utilising resources at hand while getting the necessary backing from the senior management will go a long way in realising these goals.