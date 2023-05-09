Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

The current realty market offers a plethora of options and buyers are finding it challenging to decide between investing in primary or resale properties. It is imperative to make an informed decision based on a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, economic conditions, and other relevant factors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has unquestionably left a serious impact on the Indian real estate sector, forcing a significant shift in investment strategies and priorities. In the wake of this pandemic, buyers have developed a growing preference for properties that offer greater security, flexibility, and convenience. As a result, it has become increasingly evident that owning a home is now a top priority for individuals seeking a safe and secure living space.

Primary vs resale properties: weighing your priorities

Primary properties offer several benefits, including customisation options, developer incentives and discounts, and attractive financing options in a post-pandemic scenario.

Moreover, primary properties tend to have lower maintenance costs, making them an appealing option for long-term investments. Post-pandemic economic changes, including government policies and urban development plans, have had a significant impact on the real estate market, often working in favour of primary properties.

Resale properties, on the other hand, come with their own set of advantages. Immediate possession and rental income potential, coupled with established neighbourhoods with existing infrastructure, make resale properties attractive for many investors. In a buyers’ market, the potential for price negotiation increases, and the opportunity to assess a p roperty’s history can provide invaluable insights. Additionally, resale properties have shown resilience during economic uncertainties, further solidifying their appeal.

For investors, it is crucial to consider the potential return on investment through rental income or resale value. While resale properties may offer lower purchase prices and the potential for higher rental yields, primary properties offer modern amenities and construction technology that can boost resale value but require more substantial upfront investments and time.

For end-users, the decision between primary and resale properties may come down to personal preference and budget. Resale properties offer more variety in terms of pricing and may be a good option for those looking to save money or purchase a property with the potential for renovation. In some cases, resale properties may also offer renovation potential, allowing buyers to customise the property to their liking or increase its value over time.

On the other hand, primary properties offer the latest construction technology and modern amenities, which can be attractive to buyers who prioritise convenience and ease of living. Because primary properties are often newly constructed, they may also require less maintenance over time, reducing the need for costly repairs and upkeep.

Leveraging Technology in Real Estate Investments

In light of these advantages, it is essential to carefully evaluate both primary and resale properties, as each can cater to different needs and investment strategies. With the rise of digitalisation and automation, technology can help investors make smarter investment decisions and simplify the investment process. Furthermore, technology can also make the property-buying process smoother and more convenient for investors and end-users alike.

Technology benefits investors and end-users by providing real-time access to data and analytics on real estate metrics such as price trends, supply and demand by employing artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

In resale property purchases, technology is helping buyers to rapidly sift through millions of documents in seconds, such as property listings and historical sales data, to identify potential properties that match buyers’ preferences and budget. Additionally, AI can assist in generating more accurate property valuations, predicting property price and rental trends, and identifying properties that are more likely to appreciate in value.

—The author, Amit Agarwal, is Cofounder and Chief Executive Officer, NoBroker.com. The views expressed are personal.