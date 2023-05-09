Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

The current realty market offers a plethora of options and buyers are finding it challenging to decide between investing in primary or resale properties. It is imperative to make an informed decision based on a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, economic conditions, and other relevant factors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has unquestionably left a serious impact on the Indian real estate sector, forcing a significant shift in investment strategies and priorities. In the wake of this pandemic, buyers have developed a growing preference for properties that offer greater security, flexibility, and convenience. As a result, it has become increasingly evident that owning a home is now a top priority for individuals seeking a safe and secure living space.

However, with the current market offering a plethora of options, buyers are finding it challenging to decide between investing in primary or resale properties. It is imperative to make an informed decision based on a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, economic conditions, and other relevant factors.

Primary vs resale properties: weighing your priorities