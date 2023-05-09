English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsRealty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale

Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Amit Agarwal  May 9, 2023 1:42:34 PM IST (Published)

The current realty market offers a plethora of options and buyers are finding it challenging to decide between investing in primary or resale properties. It is imperative to make an informed decision based on a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, economic conditions, and other relevant factors. 

The COVID-19 pandemic has unquestionably left a serious impact on the Indian real estate sector, forcing a significant shift in investment strategies and priorities. In the wake of this pandemic, buyers have developed a growing preference for properties that offer greater security, flexibility, and convenience. As a result, it has become increasingly evident that owning a home is now a top priority for individuals seeking a safe and secure living space.

However, with the current market offering a plethora of options, buyers are finding it challenging to decide between investing in primary or resale properties. It is imperative to make an informed decision based on a comprehensive analysis of the market trends, economic conditions, and other relevant factors. 
Primary vs resale properties: weighing your priorities
Primary properties offer several benefits, including customisation options, developer incentives and discounts, and attractive financing options in a post-pandemic scenario.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X