Views Realising a Xiaokang Society: Implications for CPC, China and the world Updated : January 04, 2021 05:01 PM IST The CCP has realised that economic development underpins its legitimacy, and it is intent on defeating narratives that suggest that its political system has stymied happiness in the country. When it comes to external relations, with India, or the US, the Chinese will be intent on saving face this year.