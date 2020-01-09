Reactions to ‘A Case of Exploding Mangoes’ show despots don’t like being laughed at

Earlier this week, Mohammed Hanif tweeted that people claiming to be from Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency had barged into the Karachi office of publisher Maktaba Daniyal and confiscated all copies of the recent Urdu translation of his A Case of Exploding Mangoes. Hanif went on to say that they threatened the manager, demanded information about his whereabouts, and asked for lists of booksellers stocking Phat’tay Aamon Ka Case. In addition, Hanif stated, he had received a defamation notice from Ijaz-ul-Haq, General Zia’s son and leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Z), “for maligning General Zia’s good name”.

In a subsequent editorial aptly titled ‘A Case of Exploding Egos?’, Dawn, Pakistan’s most widely read English-language newspaper, called the incident disturbing and baffling. It went on to suggest that “a pessimist might view a raid on a publisher’s office in a far more sinister light: A sign of growing intolerance, perhaps, or an attempt to whitewash opinion of Pakistan’s most vulnerable demographic — the disgraced dictator”.

The book, first published in 2008, is a fictional account of the events surrounding the real-life plane crash that killed General Zia-ul-Haq. In its pages are plots, subplots, key Pakistani and American political players, conspiracy theories, suspects, and even a snake and a curse-carrying crow. This satirical, sardonic send-up of the state of Pakistan won the Commonwealth Writers’ Prize for Best First Novel and was also shortlisted for the Booker Prize. The kerfuffle over its recent Urdu translation seems to be yet another example of the powerful fearing ridicule.

The incident brings to mind the country’s earlier ban on Shame, Salman Rushdie’s 1983 novel. This was also a melting pot of satire and allegory, also inspired by events in Pakistan, and also featured a character based on Zia-ul-Haq. In it, Rushdie’s narrator asserts, with the prerogative of satirists over time, that “my story, my fictional country exists, like my self, at a slight angle to reality”.

Humour and obedience to authority never sit well together

The reactions to Shame, A Case of Exploding Mangoes, and so much other satirical work over the centuries shows up one of the common features of dictatorial states and leaders all over the globe: A fear of being laughed at. More so when such laughter is an expression of questions that the regime would rather not face. Humour and obedience to authority, after all, have never sat well together. This is something the person on the street instinctively recognises: Witness the many mocking posters at recent protest rallies across India, for instance.

The Egyptian-born French writer Albert Cossery understood this perfectly. His 1964 novel, The Jokers, uses rich irony and gleeful malice to challenge repressive regimes. It is set in an unnamed Middle Eastern city in which four dissimilar dissidents paste posters all over the walls that praise the authoritarian governor to such an extent that the only possible response is the laughter of its citizens. The ringleader of the jokers claims that he wants to let “tyrants lead the way and [be] even stupider than they are…they'll have to prove themselves the greatest buffoons of all”. Not for nothing was Cossery known as the Voltaire of the Nile.

Yet another example, also from the Middle East, is Syrian writer Nihad Sirees’s 2004 novel, The Silence and the Roar. The narrator, a writer muzzled by an unidentified tyrannical regime, is unable to retreat into an introspective silence because of the continual roar of public rallies praising the country’s leader. During one Catch-22 moment, he tries to enter the ruling party’s building to reclaim his confiscated identity card, to be informed that only those with identity cards can be admitted.

When he finally makes it inside, he comes across a group whose main task is to devise memorable slogans extolling the regime. An example: “One, two, three, four, we love the Leader more and more.” In this and other derisive ways, the novel punctures the inflated public image of autocrats. Unsurprisingly, it was banned in Syria.

VS Naipaul once unkindly commented that Ayatollah Khomeini's fatwa against Rushdie was “an extreme form of literary criticism”. Implicit in this statement, whether Naipaul meant it or not, is that governments can go far beyond simple bans to suppress authors whose questioning voices they resent. A stark example is the fallout of the Stalin Epigram, the mocking poem written in 1933 by Osip Mandelstam which vividly described the climate of fear in the Soviet Union at the time. Some months later, Mandelstam was arrested and exiled; a few years later, he was arrested again and subsequently died on his way to a labour camp.

Whatever the result of the actions against the Urdu translation of Hanif’s novel, it’s clear that oppressive systems aren’t going to let satirical works off the hook anytime soon. Jeering tweets, memes and posts -- as well as the barbs of stand-up comics -- can be seen as topical, short-lived, and counter-balanced by malicious propaganda. Full-length works that delve deeper into the mechanics of repression, and refuse to take them seriously, pose a graver menace.

Sanjay Sipahimalani is a Mumbai-based writer and reviewer.