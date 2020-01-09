#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Unwind

Reactions to ‘A Case of Exploding Mangoes’ show despots don’t like being laughed at

Updated : January 09, 2020 08:21 PM IST

The book, first published in 2008, is a fictional account of the events surrounding the real-life plane crash that killed General Zia-ul-Haq.
VS Naipaul once unkindly commented that Ayatollah Khomeini's fatwa against Rushdie was “an extreme form of literary criticism".
Reactions to ‘A Case of Exploding Mangoes’ show despots don’t like being laughed at
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

What the changes in ITR-1 form mean for taxpayers

What the changes in ITR-1 form mean for taxpayers

Looking for a multibagger? This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,00,000 in 10 years

Looking for a multibagger? This stock turned Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10,00,000 in 10 years

Byju's raises $200 mn from Tiger Global as total investments cross $1 bn and valuation hits $8 bn

Byju's raises $200 mn from Tiger Global as total investments cross $1 bn and valuation hits $8 bn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV