#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Finance

RBI's Operation Twist: What will be its impact on rupee and retail loans?

Updated : December 26, 2019 04:26 PM IST

The central bank intents to moderate high long-term interest rates in the market and bring them closer to the repo rate.
Fall in the yields has somewhat contributed to the outflows of about $654.35 million from the bond market till last week.
RBI's Operation Twist: What will be its impact on rupee and retail loans?
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Anti-CAA protests: 1,113 arrests, 5,558 preventive detentions, 19 dead in UP

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Roundup 2019: FII inflows in 2019 highest since 2013, close to Rs 1 lakh crore

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV