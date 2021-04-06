View: RBI will adopt 'wait and watch' approach before raising repo rate Updated : April 06, 2021 03:22 PM IST The Reserve bank of India in its first bi-monthly monetary policy in the financial year 2021-22 is expected to keep interest rates (repo rate) on hold at 4 percent on April 7, 2021. The probability of the “Rate Unchanged” has significantly increased since the last monetary policy on Feb 5, 2021. Published : April 06, 2021 03:14 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply