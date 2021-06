As the second COVID-19 wave ebbs, economic costs will become apparent. The nature of the 2021 policy push will differ from last year, with a preference to maximise the ‘(economic) bang for the (policy) buck’. Authorities will aim to funnel resources to sectors and households most adversely affected, rather than a wider stimulus program. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) demonstrated its nimble and proactive approach last year, and we expect that stance to continue as developments around the case curve/variants, staggered reopening process and depth of impact remain fairly fluid.

On mainstream rates, much of the firepower has already been tapped, which will see the benchmark repo rate and corridor parameters held unchanged this week. On the economic assessment, the RBI might either temper the FY22 growth forecast or highlight the need to observe the rolling lockdowns in states, which might impact the shape of the recovery.

Inflation projections will be held unchanged. Supply-side disruptions and labour market dislocations have been contained during the second wave, but forward-looking inflationary expectations have risen sharply. There are anecdotal signs that selected non-food categories especially medical inputs and hospitalisation costs have risen this quarter. Add to this is the spillover from high (non-food, non-energy) commodity prices, underpinning non-food manufacturing price inflation.

The anchor for monetary policy i.e. CPI inflation might be not as affected by the commodity run-up as WPI inflation (given the differing basket weights). The extent to which high WPI will spill into CPI inflation hinges on the ability of producers to pass on higher inputs costs, which at this juncture is unlikely given weak demand conditions, thereby impacting corporate margins to a greater extent than retail prices. Factoring in base effects, we expect headline inflation to stay above the mid-point 4 percent target (2-6 percent range) to average 4.8 percent y/y in FY22, vs 6.2 percent last year.

As policy rates hit bottom, the bigger push has been on a series of targeted measures, including regulatory relief, liquidity cushion and bond market support. Accompanying the measures announced in May, the overarching signal from the central bank was that it is “in battle readiness” mode to provide further unconventional, novel, and fresh measures, if the evolving pandemic situation called for it.

In this respect, more measures might be unveiled this week, partly to meet additional demands from the financial institutions, as the economic effect of the second wave will show with a lag. Industry officials have sought a temporary moratorium, including automotive dealers and real estate firms, for instance for the duration of the state-specific lockdowns for varying credit lines, according to the press. Selected banks have also reportedly sought a moratorium for 2Q21 to allow accounts to remain standard until 3Q21 when the new recast window will be invoked.

Inclusion of large corporates, affected contact intensive industries into the restructuring facility, are reportedly the other demands.

The other priority is an orderly evolution of the yield curve. Two rounds of bond purchases under the GSAP 1.0 for the June quarter has added to Rs 600 billion off the total INR1trn. The next GSAP tranche for the rest of 2Q21 as well as providing an indicative GSAP scale for 3Q21 might be announced this week, just as the government announced plans to increase FY22 borrowings by Rs 1.58 trillion to pay states for an anticipated shortfall in GST revenues. The central bank’s hand will cap risk-free rates at manageable levels and by extension, keep private sector borrowing costs down, by an implicit yield control strategy.

While the central bank plays an outsized role in defending against the second wave, normalisation in activity is turning out to be K-shaped, where the role of fiscal policy becomes more important to bridge the gap, which will offset risks to medium-term and potential growth prospects.

—Radhika Rao, an economist, is senior vice-president, DBS Bank, Singapore. The views expressed in the article are personal

Click to read her other columns