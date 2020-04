The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced a second tranche of steps and sops that make more funds available for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs), but the central bank stays firmly within the prudential rules of central banking.

First the reliefs: The biggest and most widely effective is the hidden rate cut. The reverse repo rate has been cut by 25 bps to 3.75 bps. Last week, RBI quietly stopped all variable rate reverse repo. These variable rate auctions allowed banks to get 4.39 percent from RBI for their unlent or excess cash. It dropped to 4 percent when these variable rate reverse repo auctions were stopped last week, and now banks will get just 3.75 percent for as risk free return on their surplus deposits.

Suddenly in 15 days, their returns on their lazy money has dropped by 75 bps. The cost of funds for almost all banks will be over 3.75 percent, even those with large current and savings accounts. Short point, chances are more banks will go out to seek borrowers rather than keep their money with RBI. This could be a powerful tool to trigger credit flow and hence economic activity, when the lock down ends.

The next important move is the set of sops for NBFCs and HFCs. Banks will lent Rs 50,000 crore at 4.4 percent in the long term repos by RBI, but these have to go to NBFCs. Plus, NHB is being given Rs 10,000 crore, SIDBI Rs 15,000 crore and Nabard Rs 25,000 crore for refinancing loans to housing finance companies, MSMEs and rural loans respectively. That too should push the credit wheel and hence the economy. RBI has accepted the NBFCs’ and bankers’ argument that a lot of overdue loans would have been paid by end March, but the lockdown prevent this repayment.

Hence overdue, but standard loans as of March 1 can be retained as “good” loans and no reclassified as non-performing assets (NPAs) till May 31, says the central bank. This is a relief to the borrower, because the NPA tag often throws one out of business for good. For the banks and NBFCs, this relief from higher NPAs comes at a cost. They have to make a 10 percent provisioning on these accounts with overdue loans that get moratorium.

Short point for banks, the relief from NPA comes at a cost. What’s more their margins are under pressure unless they lend. But on the flip side, this will make them lubricate the economy with more loans. Finally, there is a 60 percent increase in ways and means advances (WMA) for states. This still brings the total amount lendable by RBI to states at Rs 52,000 crore only. Surely, this can at least be raised to Rs 1 lakh crore. After all states are in the forefront of the COVID-19 battle.