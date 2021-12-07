RBI Policy: Will MPC guide for an inter-meeting rate hike?

The Omicron has converted a possible rate hike meeting into one that will almost certainly kick the can down. The best one can expect is possible guidance on when RBI may move the reverse repo rate. The RBI Governor had promised that RBI will give the market adequate notice before hiking rates. He may well use the Dec 8 statement to give some such guidance.
Despite this majority view, the overnight index swaps are still factoring in a possible reverse repo rate hike announcement. Also, there is an outside chance that RBI will give a timetable for inter-meeting reverse repo hikes – say 20 bps on Jan 1 and 20 bps on Feb 1.
Why is the market so fixated on reverse repo hikes? Several reasons:
This means for the next 12 months inflation is all set to remain well above 5 percent. Of course, anything below 6 percent need not worry MPC or the RBI much, except that it means the margin for error becomes too narrow.
Wire agency Informist reported that RBI may want to clean out all the money going into the reverse repo before raising the reverse repo rate. That’s a puzzling argument. Banks are putting some money ( around Rs 2 trillion) into the fixed-rate overnight reverse repo at 3.35 percent (and denying themselves 3.99 percent at the variable rate window) only because they have a bunch of mutual fund clients who need this liquidity at short notice. The MFs can't wait for the 7-day cycle. It is puzzling why raising rates should be tied to this excess cash.
Besides this guidance on rates, the market will look for the RBI’s assessment of the impact of the new variant on growth, its reaction to the Feds decision to taper more aggressively as also its comments on the rising current account deficit. Much of the press conference may well be hijacked by questions on cryptocurrencies.
To come back where we began, nothing much is lost if the RBI keeps rates status quo for two more months. It may have more clarity on the impact of the Omicron variant by Feb 8 when the MPC meets next. Also on Feb 8, RBI may have 2 CPI readings of November and December which are likely to be much closer to the 6 percent mark. The RBI may be better able to justify the reverse repo hike then. One only hopes this benign argument isn’t waylaid by unexpected events.
CNBC-TV18 poll | RBI Monetary Policy: To act or to wait?
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)