The RBI monetary policy did many small things today that the economy wants, but didn’t attempt anything big. May be that’s left for another day when the mists are clearer and the government has made up its mind on the big moves.

But first, the many small godly things: the repo and the reverse repo rates have been cut by 40 basis points. With the reverse repo at 3.35 percent, it is that much tougher for banks to keep money idling at the RBI. They may incrementally see the commercial sense in lending, especially with some parts of the economy re-starting,

Why not cut repo by around 50 basis points, then? Why not cut reverse repo to 3 percent.

The last available CPI number is 5.84 percent, for April. Yes, as growth contracts inflation will fall. But some MPC members May have legitimately asked the governor to wait. What’s the hurry, let us see evidence that prices won’t rise due to supply shortages, they may have urged. Transmission of rate cuts, whether it is a 40 bps cut or a 70 bps cut, is soon going to hit a speed bump. SBI’s savings deposit rate is already 2.75 percent. In a desperately poor country, with no safety net, and where inflation is still climbing albeit slightly, how much more can SBI cut its savings deposit rates, is a legitimate question. Can SBIs savings deposit rates go below 2.5 percent? It’s a culture shock for savers and bankers have to tread carefully.

The RBI may have been wise to keep some powder dry for another day.

Transmission may have been stronger if RBI had indicated it will go in for monetization of a deficit, some have argued. Here again, with the economy in lockdown and the government yet to reveal its hand on any big fiscal stimulus, it was wise to postpone such a huge step to a later day.

May be the RBI in consultation with the government is waiting to see how the economy responds to the relaxation of lockdown.

Alternatively, if an unexpected wave of COVID-19 cases requires tighter lockdown, then such a giant step would anyway be premature. By any account, the RBI was wise to preserve this Brahmastra for later in the year,

Transmission of rate cuts into lower bond yields for corporates, could still have been boosted by the RBI if it had revealed a penchant for more Open market purchase of bonds or- secondary market monetization. It’s possible the RBI considered this but again shelved it for another day, with good reason.

Actually, rate cuts have gotten transmitted so well, that despite the central government announcing a 4.2 lakh crore higher-than-budgeted borrowing, GSec yields have fallen in the past few weeks. As well, yields on state bonds are slipping despite states getting the nod to borrow 4.2 lakh crore more than earlier estimated.

This tells us that appetite for sovereign and sub-sovereign paper and indeed even for PSU and triple-A corporate bonds has improved substantially in the past few weeks, partly because of a sharp rise in deposits and an equally steep fall in loan demand.

Indeed for the past few Fridays, the central government bond auctions have been sailing along with their greenshoes. Today, the central government was looking to sell Rs 30,000 crore of bonds with a greenshoe of Rs 8000 crore. And yes, it got all the Rs 38,000 crore it was looking for. If appetite is good, why should RBI add appetizers like OMOs now?

It can always be preserved for the day when appetite wanes or when private credit demand picks up.

That’s about rates. On regulatory steps, the RBI did the expected. It allowed lenders to extend a further moratorium of 3 months to borrowers. It gave a further much-sought facility: Borrowers may add up their unpaid interest, convert it into a working capital term loan and pay it by March 31. Borrowers clearly aren’t ecstatic.

Most of them want the option to completely restructure their loan, - a one year loan into 3 years, a 2-year loan into 4 years, - so the burden eases. RBI may still grant this right, but waiting again, for the lockdown to end, is a better option. As some bankers argued, they aren’t sure how to restructure when all supply and demand signs are absent in the economy at the moment.

In short, today was a day of small things, but the high priest of Mint Street said he is watching over the economy. When the weather changes and the gods in Delhi have the stomach for big things, the high priest will surely oblige with the right spiritual mantras.