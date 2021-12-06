RBI’s new SBR norms for NBFCs to benefit sector in long-term

The Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) play a pivotal role in financial inclusion and in economic development by providing the last-mile credit flow. The regulations being more liberal compared to banks has allowed NBFCs the operational flexibility and aided in the development of their sectoral/regional expertise, leading to a steep growth.

Their assets have grown to about 1/3rd in relation to the total banking sector assets presently, vis a vis ~22-23 percent in March 2015. With time, a need for a thorough relook at the regulatory and supervisory framework governing them was felt, despite they being tightened periodically.

The RBI , through a circular dated October 22, 2021, announced the implementation of a scale-based regulatory (SBR) structure to be effective from October 1, 2022. Under this, NBFCs would be classified into four layers viz. NBFC-Top Layer (NBFC-TL) which is to be empty and reserved for NBFC to be specifically designated so by RBI; NBFC-Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) comprising mainly large entities assessed on parameters like their importance to the financial system and complexity of their operations; NBFC-Middle Layer (NBFC-ML) consisting mainly mid-sized players, including deposit taking ones; and NBFC-Base Layer (NBFC-BL) having all small-sized NBFCs.

The categorisation has been done based on NBFCs size, nature of activity and their degree of business risk. All non-deposit taking NBFCs with asset size of less that Rs. 1,000 crores (barring NBFC-CIC, NBFC-IFC and NBFC-HFC) are under NBFC-BL; this segment would also include those entities which are not doing direct lending business or having access to public funds or have customer interface. Regulations and governance for NBFC-BL would be relatively relaxed compared to other layers.

Further, size notwithstanding, all deposit-taking entities are to be classified as NBFC-ML or above, depending on their size and other parameters applicable for NBFC-UL. The regulations which apply to one category of NBFCs would also be applicable to entities in the higher categories. Besides including the top 10 NBFCs by total assets in NBFC-UL, this segment would include other entities basis their scoring across a defined set of parameters .

The RBI has increased the regulatory minimum net-owned funds (NOF) for Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICC), Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFI) and NBFC-Factors to Rs 10.0 crore. The NOF requirement for other segments have not been touched. The NOF rule is half of the level prescribed in the draft circular, nevertheless it is likely to raise the entry barrier and ensure that only serious players continue operations.

All NBFCs not following the 90+ days past due norms for NPA recognition will have to gradually transit to follow the same by March 2026. As for capital regulatory guidelines, while no changes have been made for NBFC-BL, CET-I, leverage ratios and differential provisioning have been introduced for NBFC-UL.

As entities already maintain adequate capital and provision buffers presently, in view of pandemic impact, these are not expected to have further impact on most the NBFCs. It however remains to be seen what would be the detailed guidelines around leverage and differential standard asset provisioning. The introduction of the Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (I-CAAP) for NBFC-ML and above, the process being subjected to the RBI’s supervisory judgment may result in some entities to raise their capital buffers, relative to their risk profile.

NBFCs in the ML and UL categories will have to formulate board approved policy and monitor their exposure to sensitive sectors like capital markets, commercial real estate and NBFCs. The norms also mandate a ceiling of Rs.1 crore per borrower for financing subscription to IPO. Large Exposure Framework is being introduced for NBFC-UL. NBFC-UL would also have listing and some governance structures like banks. RBI has augmented the governance structures, implementation of better information technology & management tools (core banking for NBFC-ML and above entities) and an increase in the disclosure requirements as one moves up the pyramid.

To conclude, most large entities accounting for a sizeable share of the total NBFC assets, will fall under the NBFC-UL category, given the concentrated nature of the sector, they all would come under tighter norms/regulations. Growth for these NBFCs would be linked to meeting stipulated capital (under ICAAP) and leverage requirements.

As NBFC-UL entities would have to comply with listing requirement, akin to those for private sector banks, consolidation where NBFC-UL are part of larger group or subsidiaries of banks is not ruled out. Even as governance, disclosures, capital and credit related norms get tightened, they still are lenient compared to banks. This would leave enough incentive for NBFCs and favourable/preferable compared to converting into a bank. Further, liability management is more tough for banks which is not the case for NBFC-UL. The new SBR norms being more stringent will increase compliance costs but it is expected to lead to increased investor/lender confidence over the long-term.

The author, A M Karthik, is Vice President and Sector Head, Financial Sector Ratings at ICRA. The views expressed are personal