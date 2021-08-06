RBI policy: An adroit balancing act

The RBI policy is as status quo as it can possibly get: it has kept rates on hold and maintained its stance. Not a word in the stance has changed: “The MPC also decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward.”

Yet yields moved up by 3-4 basis points. The market’s initial reaction was that the policy is probably slightly less dovish: after all the inflation forecast for the current year has been raised to 5.7 percent from 5.1 percent. The market expected it to be raised only to 5.5 percent. Also even in Q1 of next year, RBI expects inflation to be 5.1 percent ( ie over and above a 5.6 percent in Q1 this year). So RBI itself sees some permanent element of inflation, that will keep CPI well over the MPC’s 4 percent target.

New Old FY22 5.7 5.1 Q2 5.9 5.4 Q3 5.3 4.7 Q4 5.8 5.3 Q1 FY23 5.1

Two counters to this: 1. By accepting CPI can average 5.7 percent, RBI has given itself elbow room. Even if CPI surprises on the upside it wont have to act hurriedly in coming months. As for the medium-term deputy gov Michael Patra’s point is well taken: the RBI’s effort has been to bring down the inflation from an average 6.2 percent in FY20 ( excusable in an extraordinary year) to 5.7 percent in the current year and 5.1 percent next year. The “glide path” is towards 4 percent, he pointed out.

Versus the hawkishness of the inflation forecast, the growth forecast can be read as slightly dovish. Although the growth forecast for Q1 has been raised from 18.5 percent to 21.4 percent,the forecasts for the remaining quarters has been lowered. This too moderates the hawkishness of the messaging.

New Old FY22 9.5 9.5 Q1 21.4 18.5 Q2 9.3 7.9 Q3 6.3 7.2 Q4 6.1 6.6

Liquidity: Balanced Pay

Increasing the amount of liquidity that RBI will drain out through the variable rate reverse repo should also not be seen as hawkish, as the governor was at pains to explain. This draining actually helps the RBI buy more government bonds and hence keep yields under check. That’s dovish for markets.

Some experts have been worrying that the RBI is being too complacent on inflation, and is perhaps behind the curve. To quell this charge,, and to perhaps represent the dissenting view of MPC member Jayanth Verma, RBI has paid its lip service to its inflation-targeting mandate. Savour this line: “Inflationary pressures are being closely and continuously monitored. The MPC is conscious of its objective of anchoring inflation expectations”.

But there is an immediate strong dovish counter: “ The outlook for aggregate demand is improving, but still weak and overcast by the pandemic. There is a large amount of slack in the economy, with output below its pre-pandemic level. The current assessment is that the inflationary pressures during Q1:2021-22 are largely driven by adverse supply shocks which are expected to be transitory….The nascent and hesitant recovery needs to be nurtured through fiscal, monetary and sectoral policy levers”.

Some have charged the RBI with ignoring the victims of deeply negative real rates for so long. It’s a fair charge. But others argue RBI can afford to give growth a more than fair chance since we are secure on the external front given large reserves and a benign Fed. We will know if RBI is behind the curve only much after the event.

For now, it has to be admitted that RBI has adroitly balanced between the risks of higher-than-desirable inflation and lower-than-desirable growth. The word play and the use of instruments – VRRR and GSAP – is as balanced as it can possibly get. If a third surge of COVID gets nasty, RBI can nimbly jump to help growth by increasing liquidity and if inflation gets nasty it can start draining more liquidity more rapidly.

All told, RBI gets a AAA for saying a lot and upsetting nothing.