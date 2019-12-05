#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Finance

RBI Monetary Policy: An unexpected pause and the evolution of a central banker

Updated : December 05, 2019 09:35 PM IST

The governor too was at pains to explain that it would be worth using the cuts at a time when the economy derives optimum benefit and that is the only reason for the pause.
There is a good case to believe that the MPC has recalibrated the number of cuts and the terminal rate in its own head.
Economists like Sajjid Chinoy are expecting inflation to rise to 5.5 percent in November and go even higher in December.
RBI Monetary Policy: An unexpected pause and the evolution of a central banker
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Photography Masterclass #1

Photography Masterclass #1

Pablo Escobar's brother launches $349 foldable smartphone

Pablo Escobar's brother launches $349 foldable smartphone

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV