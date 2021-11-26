RBI keeps status quo; disallows corporates in banks

The suspense that began in November 2020 ended today. In November 2020, an Internal Working Group (IWG) appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) whetted the appetite of conglomerates and equity enthusiasts alike when it recommended that corporate houses be allowed to get a bank licence and that NBFCs owned by corporates also be allowed to become banks if they otherwise qualify. The RBI today did not accept these recommendations. It didn't reject them, but probably diplomatically, has put them under a "held for further examination" category.

Among the notable losers of the RBI continuing with its age-old position of disallowing corporate-owned banks will be the Tata Group, the AV Birla Group, the Mahindras and now even the Piramals, who were a serious contender after the group acquired DHFL.

The other recommendation that will make the market sit up is that promoters of banks may hold a maximum of 26 percent paid-up equity shares in the ban, which is up from 15 percent earlier. Uday Kotak is the obvious beneficiary, but the Hindujas also get the leeway to up their stake in IndusInd Bank to 26 percent from the current 15 percent.

The other notable recommendations that have been accepted include allowing promoters of new banks to bring down their stake to 26 percent by the 15th year. There will be no intermediate targets to bring down the stake to 40 percent as now exists. However, new promoters have to submit a roadmap to bring down their stake to 26 percent, at the time of accepting their licence.

The other big relief is to banks which have been set up by a non-operational finance holding company. Hitherto, some like IDFC, Equitas and Ujjivan have two listed entities. If the holding company has no other operational business, it may be wound up or reverse merged, RBI said.

There are other recommendations on rules governing pledging of shares by promoters of banks and on minimum capital required to start a bank, transition from small finance bank to universal bank etc. But these don’t move the needle.

What stands out in today's recommendations is where the RBI hasn’t allowed the needle to be moved. Corporates have longed to be in this business and have often derided the nay-sayers on the ground that only corporates can put up the large capital that banks need and that the country's financial sector will remain emaciated without their participation.

RBI equally and vehemently has opposed this due to the obvious likelihood of conflict of interest and crony lending. Over the years, practically every governor has faced immense pressure from businesses and their political friends, but governor Shaktikanta Das like all his predecessors has held his ground.

What do they say about leopards!!

Corporate-ownership of banks not allowed just yet

RBI accepts 21 out of 33 recommendations made by IWG, some with partial modifications.

The remaining recommendations, incl for corporate ownership of banks, remain "under examination"

New norms for private banks

The lock-in period for promoters’ initial shareholding remains at min 40% of paid-up voting equity share capital for 5 years.

Cap on promoters’ stake in the long run of 15 years raised to 26% of the paid-up voting equity share capital from 15% currently.

Promoter stake stipulation uniform for all types of promoters.

Promoters can bring down holding to even below 26% if they so wish after the lock-in period of 5 years.

Non-promoter shareholding will continue to be capped at 10% of the paid-up voting equity share capital of the bank in the case of natural persons and non-fin institutions/entities.

Non-promoter shareholding will continue to be capped at 15% in case of all categories of financial institutions/entities, PSUs etc.

Prior approval of RBI will continue to be required to acquire >5% stake in private banks.

Fit & Proper criteria for licensing conditions/ approvals for acquisitions continue to be required.

Pledge of shares by promoters during 5-yr lock-in period be disallowed.

RBI to introduce a reporting mechanism for pledging of shares by promoters of private sector banks.

RBI to consider putting in place a tighter, bank-like regulatory framework for large NBFCs

Minimum requirement on the track record of the experience of promoting entity, incl for a converting NBFC, continues at 10 years for Universal Banks and 5 years for SFBs.

Payments Bank (PB) intends to convert into an SFB, the requirement of 5 years of experience as PB to continue.

Minimum initial capital requirement for licensing new banks increased to Rs 1000 crore for Universal Banks (vs Rs 500 crore earlier), Rs 300 crore for SFBs (vs Rs 200 crore earlier)

NOFHCs should continue to be the preferred structure for all new licenses to be issued for Universal Banks

NOFHC mandatory only in cases where the individual promoters / promoting entities / converting entities have other group entities.

Banks currently under NOFHC structure may be allowed to exit from such a structure if they do not have other group entities in their fold.

SFBs to be set up in future should be listed within 8 years from the date of commencement of operations.

Universal banks shall continue to be listed within six years of commencement of operations.

Criteria to assess the 'fit and proper' status of promoters/major shareholders to continue.