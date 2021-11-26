RBI keeps status quo; disallows corporates in banks

The suspense that began in November 2020 ended today. In November 2020, an Internal Working Group (IWG) appointed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) whetted the appetite of conglomerates and equity enthusiasts alike when it recommended that corporate houses be allowed to get a bank licence and that NBFCs owned by corporates also be allowed to become banks if they otherwise qualify. The RBI today did not accept these recommendations. It didn't reject them, but probably diplomatically, has put them under a "held for further examination" category.
Among the notable losers of the RBI continuing with its age-old position of disallowing corporate-owned banks will be the Tata Group, the AV Birla Group, the Mahindras and now even the Piramals, who were a serious contender after the group acquired DHFL.
The other recommendation that will make the market sit up is that promoters of banks may hold a maximum of 26 percent paid-up equity shares in the ban, which is up from 15 percent earlier. Uday Kotak is the obvious beneficiary, but the Hindujas also get the leeway to up their stake in IndusInd Bank to 26 percent from the current 15 percent.
The other notable recommendations that have been accepted include allowing promoters of new banks to bring down their stake to 26 percent by the 15th year. There will be no intermediate targets to bring down the stake to 40 percent as now exists. However, new promoters have to submit a roadmap to bring down their stake to 26 percent, at the time of accepting their licence.
The other big relief is to banks which have been set up by a non-operational finance holding company. Hitherto, some like IDFC, Equitas and Ujjivan have two listed entities. If the holding company has no other operational business, it may be wound up or reverse merged, RBI said.
There are other recommendations on rules governing pledging of shares by promoters of banks and on minimum capital required to start a bank, transition from small finance bank to universal bank etc. But these don’t move the needle.
What stands out in today's recommendations is where the RBI hasn’t allowed the needle to be moved. Corporates have longed to be in this business and have often derided the nay-sayers on the ground that only corporates can put up the large capital that banks need and that the country's financial sector will remain emaciated without their participation.
RBI equally and vehemently has opposed this due to the obvious likelihood of conflict of interest and crony lending. Over the years, practically every governor has faced immense pressure from businesses and their political friends, but governor Shaktikanta Das like all his predecessors has held his ground.
What do they say about leopards!!
